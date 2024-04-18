SNL Star Heidi Gardner Says She Was 'Shocked’ While Hysterically Breaking During The Beavis And Butthead Sketch

Heidi Gardner “lost it” during an SNL sketch

The April 13 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Ryan Gosling was a laughing fest! Heidi Gardner revealed that she had a pep talk before she filmed the sketch. But it went all in vain as she hysterically laughed for a good full minute, which later gave her “anxiety!”

Gardner saw Gosling and Mickey Day in full get-up before rehearsals

In the SNL episode, almost everyone broke into giggles and laughs mid-sketch, especially Gosling, who cracked on every sketch.

During the Beavis and Butthead skit, the La La Land actor was dressed as the cartoon character Beavis with a blonde pompadour. SNL star Mickey Day was dressed as the cartoon Butthead who has exposed gums.

When Gardner turned to Day mid-sketch, she couldn’t hold her laugh watching his bizarre and hilarious look. She had the longest-ever laugh during a live sketch, and the video has since gone viral.

Fans assumed that Gardener must not have seen their looks before the sketch, but she revealed that she had. “This makes me feel almost even worse and unprofessional. When I looked and saw Mikey in the dress rehearsal, I lost it. I was shocked,” she said in an interview with Vulture. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Gardner gave herself a pep talk before the sketch

Apparently, the SNL star sensed what was about to come! After uncontrollably laughing at Day’s look in the dressing room, she pepped herself and said, “You can’t laugh like that again.”

“I was trying to imagine seeing him in my head, so I was prepared for it, but I just couldn’t prepare for what I saw. I really tried. I even saw Mikey out of the corner of my eye seconds before I went live,” she recalled.

“Mikey does seem to turn his head just a little bit and bug out his eyes. It’s like he’s doing a subtle acknowledgment. That was new. Maybe the fact I was trying to give myself pep talks contributed to it,” she continued.

Nevertheless, watching the very professional SNL star break uncontrollably was refreshing and fun to watch!

The sketch gave her anxiety

Gardener revealed that The Beavis and Butthead sketch had been pitched for five years, and she had prepped herself to not laugh all those years. “coached myself for so many years to not break,” she said. But something about Gosling and Day’s version of it that made it impossible!

“I left the stage a little bit in shock. Then the anxiety set in, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, was that OK?’ I had some friends in my dressing room, and they were like, ‘Of course, it was OK,’” she recalled.

Advertisement

“So many other writers and cast members came up and said, ‘Good job.’ I’m like, ‘What? I actually didn’t do my job,’” she continued. She hopes the sketch will be remembered more for the hilarious performance by Gosling and Day than for her, but she will never forget the moment in her life. “I’ll never be able to shake looking over my shoulder and seeing what I saw. That’s really special,” she added.