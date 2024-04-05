Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Steve's Secret Threaten Steve and Kayla's Strong Bond?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives reminds us that Steve and Kayla are still a strong couple, despite facing past troubles. Kayla was drawn to Steve's rebellious nature when they first met. He used to work for a dangerous person named Victor and did some scary things to Kayla's sister and others in Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

But Steve changed for the better, and they seemed set for a happy life together, except for the time he was believed to be dead for ten years. Now, Steve has another secret to reveal to Kayla.

Meanwhile, John, who recently discovered shocking truths about his past as a hired killer, seeks answers about brainwashing. He turns to Harris, an expert on the subject, who knows what it's like to be forced into committing crimes against one's will.

Elsewhere, Brady and Alex discuss Theresa, while Konstantin talks with Theresa about their plan to get Alex's money. Although Theresa acts noble, she's deeply involved in the scheme, and Konstantin knows it. He's determined not to let her off the hook. Additionally, Konstantin faces potential losses when Julie starts asking Maggie about her new romantic interest.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Kate visits Lucas at the monastery, bringing him books and treats to alleviate his boredom, as there's no internet access. Lucas eagerly awaits his release to reunite with his family. Meanwhile, Marlena meets with Alex at Small Bar, questioning his intentions for seeing Kristen after hearing from Brady. Their conversation is interrupted by Paulina, who joins Marlena for a dinner date.

Back at home, Brady and Theresa bring Tate back, with Tate expressing his desire to hang out with friends but promising not to see Holly. Nicole, concerned about Holly's behavior, lays out the consequences of her actions, including therapy and the possibility of rehab. At the monastery, Kate advises Lucas to stay vigilant due to Clyde's threats.

As Marlena and Paulina converse, Paulina shares her concerns about her upcoming treatment and reflects on Lexie's miraculous abilities. She wonders if she might possess similar powers. Meanwhile, Theresa and Brady share a moment of relief that their ordeal is over, but Theresa acknowledges the need to move out of Tate's room. Despite Brady's offer to let her stay in his bed, she declines, deciding it's best for everyone.

