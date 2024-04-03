Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Nicole Overcome the Fallout of Holly's Lies?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Thursday, April 4th, viewers will witness the aftermath of various actions taken by Nicole, Theresa, Brady, and Kate, all of whom are deeply invested in securing their children's futures.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Nicole finds herself in a predicament as she attempts to justify Holly's lies about Tate. Despite her efforts to cover for her daughter, the truth eventually surfaces, leaving Holly to face the consequences of her actions. Nicole remains steadfast in her support of Holly, portraying her as innocent and deflecting blame onto others involved.

Meanwhile, Theresa's priorities lie in regaining the favor of Alex to secure her financial stability. She hopes to reconcile with him and potentially move back into his residence. However, this decision raises questions about Tate's role in their relationship and how Brady, Theresa's former partner, and Tate's father, will react to these developments.

In another storyline, Kate is determined to clear her son Lucas of his past wrongdoings, including orchestrating a kidnapping. Despite his involvement in the crime, Kate staunchly believes in Lucas's innocence. Her support for her son leads her to confront the authorities and challenge their decisions.

Lastly, concerns arise regarding Paulina's health status, despite her previous miraculous recoveries from cancer and heart failure. As she discusses her ongoing treatments with Marlena, questions linger about the effectiveness of her medical care and the involvement of other family members, such as Lexie.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Lying in bed, Ava tells Harris it's late afternoon, prompting them to consider getting up. Harris questions if she has other plans, but Ava reassures him she's content to stay. Stephanie finds Julie looking at fabric swatches, hoping to distract herself from Everett. They discuss the time capsule, which Julie struggles to open, and Stephanie suggests seeking help online. Later, Everett visits Marlena, feeling conflicted about hypnosis but ultimately agrees to try it.

Chad visits Abby's grave, expressing guilt over recent events, and vows to make things right. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel discuss honeymoon plans, interrupted by a last-minute order. As they flirt in the kitchen, Chanel suggests a more private location for intimacy. At the Horton house, Stephanie confides in Julie about Everett's deceit, while Chad seeks solace in Julie's understanding.

Alone with Julie, Chad apologizes for past mistakes and expresses his ongoing struggle with grief. In Marlena's office, Everett experiences distressing memories under hypnosis, prompting concern from Marlena. Stephanie encounters Everett at the Pub, where he reveals his fear about the hypnosis session.

