‘Our Kids Don’t Have iPads’: Kirsten Dunst Reveals She Keeps Her Children Away From Electronics

Internet can be a curse if not consumed in the right manner these days, especially for small kids. While many parents limit screen time, some do not allow the use of it at all. One such celebrity who follows the same rule for her kid is Kirsten Dunst.

In an interview with Variety, the actress shared that she and husband Jesse Plemons chose to keep their two sons — Ennis, 5, and James, 2 — off screens when they're at home. "We've got record players," Dunst tells the outlet. "We're just not a 'Siri, play whatever' household. Our kids don't have iPads either. If they want to use an iPad on the plane, it's Dad's iPad," the mom of two continues. "And we're not phone-at-restaurant kind of people."

"I'm not raising a kid that can't have conversations at the table," Dunst added.

Kirsten Dunst loves spending time with her kids

In September, the actress shared a picture of her son on Instagram as he hid beneath a Spider-Man umbrella. Captioning the post, “Has No Clue His Mom Was MJ,” the mom of two referenced her role as Spider-Man’s love interest in the original film series. Dunst also showed the photographer, her husband Jesse Plemons, who was responsible for capturing this adorable photo.

Moreover, even if the actress doesn't allow her kids to use electronics, she loves spending time with them and keeps posting adorable snaps with them on her social media platforms. In August 2019, Dunst took her then-15-month-old son Ennis to the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his first official public outing.

Advertisement

Ennis was dressed in a casual blue shirt and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. Completing the look were small trousers and white sneakers.

While Kirsten Dunst does not share much about the lives of her two sons, she opened up about the possibility of her boys pursuing acting during the New York Film Festival premiere of The Power of the Dog.

"Listen, if they want to be actors, I'll support my children whatever they want to do," she said, laughing.

More details about Kirsten Dunst's sons

Kirsten Dunst and her husband, Jesse Plemons, started dating in 2016 and got engaged soon after, one year later. On May 3, 2018,. Soon after, Dunst gave birth to their first son,Ennis Howard Plemons.

The same year, Kristen told Us Weekly that parenthood is equivalent to never having enough energy. “God, you’re just tired all the time,” she told the outlet. “Also, doing this show [On Becoming a God in Central Florida] too … It’s so much easier to go back to work than to be a stay-at-home mom.".

In April 2021, Dunst confirmed that the couple was expecting baby number two. Five months later, the actress shared that she and her husband privately welcomed their son, James Robert Plemons.

“This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel,” she told ​The New York Times in September 2021 and shared an estimate on when she gave birth. “I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months. I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place.”

“It’s so, so wild and wonderful to see our eldest son with him, you know. It’s hard to put into words, other than just like very, very cheesy words,” The Master actor explained. “But it’s so beautiful, and he’s been so understanding, with us dividing our attention. He had a few little slip-ups, but that’s to be expected, you know? And yeah, our little guy—or little, very big guy.” she added.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside

Cardi B Says She Is ‘Done with Arguing’; Ends Online Feuds and Calls for Face-to-Face Confrontation