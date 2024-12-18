Death Of A Unicorn Trailer: Jenna Ortega And Paul Rudd Join Hands To Fight The Evil Of Mythical Animal

Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega have teamed up for an upcoming thriller, Death of a Unicorn. The first preview of the movie has been dropped by the A24 production banner, and it has kept the audience on the edge of their seats, filled with suspense.

As per the teaser, Rudd and Ortega play the father-daughter duo who are on their way to the former’s boss’ villa for a weekend getaway. With the discussion and chats going on between the pair, Rudd’s character goes on to hit a creature with his car, which turns out to be a unicorn.

In the trailer further, Ortega’s character can be heard saying to the people gathered around the animal, “I think we know exactly what it is.” She further says, “It’s a f***ing unicorn.”

The situations take a 360-degree turn as the boss, who discovers the animal in the back seat of Rudd’s car, claims that it could help with the cure of cancer. Hearing the statement, Will Poulter, who will play an important role in the movie, quips, “Cancer? That’s the biggest one.”

Ortega goes on to tell Rudd, “Dad, please just listen to me. We need to give the little one back, OK? Bad things will happen.”

As the teaser progresses, the evil powers of the unicorn come to light, as it attacks the people around and tries to kill the young actress and her father (Rudd).

Apart from the Marvel star and Ortega, the cast members for the movie include Tea Leoni, Richard E. Grant, Sunita Mani, Anthony Carrigan, Will Poulter, and Jessica Hynes.

As for the plot, the official synopsis of the film reads, "A father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature's miraculous curative properties."

Apart from Death of a Unicorn, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star and Rudd will be seen in multiple new projects in the upcoming year. The young actress will next appear in season 2 of the Netflix series Wednesday. As for the latest titles, the actress appeared in Scream IV and Miller's Girl.

Meanwhile, for the Clueless star he will allegedly appear in the new Avengers movie. In the past year, the actor appeared in notable titles like Only Murders in the Building and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Death of a Unicorn is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.

