'Delicious Way To Spend Your Life': Glenn Close Recalls THIS Advice From Katharine Hepburn That Inspired Her To Become An Actress

Glenn Close recently reflected on how Katharine Hepburn inspired her to become an actress more than 50 years ago. Close, who has great respect for Hepburn, shared how Hepburn's advice influenced her while she was studying at the College of William & Mary in Virginia.

Close remembered watching Hepburn on The Dick Cavett Show in 1973 while she was working on a school theater set. Hepburn told People, “The thing I’ve always loved about Hepburn is she seemed to really know who she was.”

Close recalled, “I remember she said, ‘No regrets, no regrets.’ Fabulous, she was so phenomenal, so herself. So the next day I went to the head of the [theater] department and I said, ‘Please nominate me for a series of auditions.’ And from that, I got my first job that fall." She went straight from college to a Broadway role and spent six years in theater before landing her first film role in The World According to Garp.

Close also had the chance to meet Hepburn after Hepburn was honored at the 1990 Kennedy Center Honors. Close recalled Hepburn’s distinctive style: “She was wearing a black raincoat, a white shirt, black pants, and highly polished black Reeboks, and everyone else was in gowns and jewels. And she looked fabulous.”

Later, Hepburn sent Close “the most fantastic letter,” that read, “Aren’t we lucky to be in this terrible profession, this terrifying profession, and, let’s face it, this delicious way to spend your life?” Hepburn, who won four Oscars, passed away in 2003 at the age of 96.

At 77, actress Glenn Close, who has been in Hollywood for decades and received eight Academy Award nominations, emphasizes that acting isn’t everything. She warns that the world of stardom can be consumed if you let it. In her interview with People magazine, Close shared advice she received from actress Jeanette Landis: "You should never compare your career to anyone else's."

Close admitted this is tough but essential, as the profession involves constant rejection and disappointment. She believes actors should have strong resilience and maintain other interests outside their careers.

She also stressed that she avoids taking roles just for awards and prefers to choose projects she genuinely finds good. For Close, avoiding repetition is key to staying engaged and avoiding boredom in her career. Even her challenging experiences have been valuable learning opportunities.

