Inside Mandy Moore's Breakfast Baby Shower With Hilary Duff, Friends And Lots Of Cake, Flowers And Yummy Salad

Mandy Moore is expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and her friends made sure the celebration was special. On Saturday, August 24, the 40-year-old actress and singer posted photos of her chic baby shower on Instagram. Emily Schuman, Raina Penchansky, and Carly Thompson, her closest friends, hosted the event.

Moore, who is currently pregnant with her first daughter, shared a series of photos showcasing the love and support she has received. In one of the posts, she expressed her appreciation, writing, “No one throws a party quite like @emilyschuman, @rainapenchansky, and @cithomps. Perfect morning of the best food and even better company. Thanks for making me and baby girl feel so loved and celebrated."

The baby shower, held in a cozy setting, included an elegant and simple breakfast spread. Moore's carousel of photos began with a group shot of the This Is Us star in a printed dress surrounded by her loved ones. Close friends, including fellow actress and singer Hilary Duff, joined in the celebration.

Moore's photos highlighted the attention to detail in the food presentation. The first images included a cake stand with muffins, a bowl of fresh fruit, and vases filled with pink and purple flowers.

The menu included traditional breakfast items such as blueberry muffins and a bagel grazing board with cream cheese, sliced salmon, and cut vegetables. Close-ups of the baked goods and fruit added a warm atmosphere to the event.

Emily Schuman, one of the event organizers, posted her own photos from the party on social media. Schuman, who is known for her lifestyle blog Cupcakes and Cashmere, used Instagram Stories to reveal the details of the food spread.

"Baby shower spread," she wrote alongside a photo of various plates of food. Schuman also mentioned that she made the muffins and apple crumb cake and shared the recipes with the images.

Hilary Duff was among those in attendance, joining Moore for the occasion. In the photos, Duff is dressed in a white top and black skirt, smiling alongside Moore and the other guests. Moore, Schuman, and Duff were among the women captured sitting around a table in a lounge, eating breakfast.

Interestingly, one group photo appeared to be missing Duff, but her husband, Matthew Koma, amusingly photoshopped her back in. Koma also included himself and Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, in the photo.

Mandy Moore's baby shower occurred after she announced her third pregnancy in June. The actress and singer, who already has two sons, August Gus, 3, and Oscar Ozzie, 22 months, announced the news in a sweet Instagram post.

The post included a photo of her sons holding hands while wearing T-shirts that said Big and Middle. Moore captioned the image, “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”

