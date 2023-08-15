Demon Slayer Season 4 might be the shortest season; Episode count, release date, streaming details and more

  • Demon Slayer Season 4 has been renewed by Studio Ufotable.
  • The season will cover the Hashira Training Arc from the manga
  • But the number of episodes in this season might not be enough

It is not unusual for anime to have multiple story arcs. In fact, this is a very common practice in the world of anime. As for Demon Slayer Season 4, this is one of the most anticipated seasons of the next year. Not only in Japan, the series has been able to get an audience in the West as well. But now, there seems to be a lot of confusion about the number of episodes the next season will have. This is because of how short the Hashira Training arc is. Well, here is everything to know about the episode count.

Hashira Training Arc

The Hashira Training Arc is the tenth story arc in Demon Slayer. It picks up right after the events of the Swordsmith Village Arc where Tanjiro and the team have come fresh out of battle. This storyline deals with the Stone Hashira, namely Himejima. This time around, Tanjiro must undergo intense training in order to become a Hashira himself. Some even say that he was in the initial stages of his training. Thus, he might as well be the weakest Hashira. Nonetheless, the training shall help him in the fights to come against Muzan and his demons. 

Here, the stone Hashira will be the one training him for the battles to come in the future. This Arc covers a total of 8 chapters in the manga. This might make up for 3-5 episodes in total.

Demon Slayer Season 4: Episode count, release date, and streaming details

While it has not been confirmed as of yet, fans have a lot of theories about the upcoming season. Some suggest that the season might as well be a movie just like the Mugen Train arc. In addition, there are three spare OVAs that can join the season to add more episodes. Only time will tell what the makers are planning. As of the time of writing, the final release date of the new season has not been confirmed by the makers. 

Netflix is expected to air the new season much like the other ones. However, fans can expect a release somewhere around the early months of 2024. This section will be updated with new information as they come. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more. 

FAQs

Who is the strongest Hashira?
Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, is the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer corps in terms of strength and swordsmanship. He is the only person who uses spiked flails and an axe instead of standard swords to kill demons. Such a weapon takes immense precision and soundness to use without inflicting personal damage.
What is the weakest Demon Slayer?
Shinobu Kocho Is the Weakest Hashira
Who is Tanjiro's wife?
After the battle, Tanjiro returns home with his sister and friends. Later it is revealed that he married fellow slayer Kanao Tsuyuri. In the Modern World, Tanjiro and Kanao had descendants named Sumihiko Kamado and Kanata Kamado.
