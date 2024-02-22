EXCLUSIVE: Denis Villeneuve Talks Reuniting With Hans Zimmer For Dune: Part Two And Shares How They've Held The Same Passion About The Book

Award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is back with "Dune: Part Two," the next installment of the epic saga based on Frank Herbert's beloved novel. Following the success of 2021's Dune, which scooped up six Academy Awards, Villeneuve is set to continue the story with an expanded ensemble cast. Ahead of the release of the film, director Denis Villeneuve exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about reuniting with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer for another epic score and shared how both of them held the same passion and same history with the Dune novel since they were young.

Denis Villeneuve's Reunion with Hans Zimmer for Dune: Part II

The sequel boasts a stellar lineup of returning and new stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve has reunited with his creative team from the first film, including director of photography Greig Fraser, production designer Patrice Vermette, editor Joe Walker, visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert, and costume designer Jacqueline West. Notably, legendary composer Hans Zimmer returns to craft another epic score for the movie.

Villeneuve and Zimmer share a deep connection to the source material, having been fans of the Dune book since their youth. Zimmer's dedication to the project extended beyond the release of the first film, as he continued composing music to inspire Villeneuve for Part Two. Villeneuve expressed his admiration for Zimmer's commitment, noting how the composer's music for the sequel moved him to tears, particularly the poignant love theme for the characters Paul and Chani.

Advertisement

Talking about reuniting with Hans Zimmer to orchestrate the score, Villeneuve told Pinkvilla, “Hans and I have shared the same passion, the same history with the book from when we were young. Hans was the first artist to join me on Part One, and he was the first to join me in Part Two.'

Six months after Dune released, Hans was still composing, he was still scoring the movie! I was receiving music from him, and I said, ‘Hans, the movie’s in theaters right now and you’re still sending me music.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, but it’s for you, I want you to be inspired for “Part Two.” I cannot stop right now! Just listen and it will inspire you for when you write.’”

Exploring New Themes and Characters

Dune: Part Two promises to delve deeper into the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he navigates his newfound alliance with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against those who wronged his family. The film will explore themes of love, sacrifice, and the consequences of wielding immense power. Villeneuve aims to captivate audiences with breathtaking visuals, intense action sequences, and emotionally resonant storytelling.

Advertisement

Release Details

Set to hit theaters on March 1, 2024, Dune: Part Two will be available in both English and Hindi. Fans can catch it in IMAX cinemas a day early on February 29, immersing themselves in the grandeur of Villeneuve's cinematic vision.