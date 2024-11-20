'Those Days Are Over': Denzel Washington Recalls 'Looking Fat' In Older Pictures, Reveals How He Got Strong

Years ago Denzel Washington decided to change his lifestyle for the better and never looked back. The Gladiator II actor spoke to Esquire for their Winter issue and got candid about his health struggles. “I was looking at pictures of myself and [wife of more than 40 years,] Pauletta at the Academy Awards for Macbeth, and I’m just looking fat, with this dyed hair,” he recalled.

That ceremony was not only a groundbreaking night for him as the most nominated person of color but also an eye-opener for him to change his health and lifestyle. Washington — who rocked his natural grey hair during the interview — told the outlet that after seeing how he looked at the event, he transformed his personality. “I said, ‘Those days are over, man,’” he added.

The Malcolm X actor who turns 70 next month, decided to bring that change with the help of a friend and he was none other than “his little brother” Lenny Kravitz. The singer hooked him up with a trainer whom the actor described as “another man of God.”

“He makes the meals for me and we’re training, and I’m now 190-something pounds on my way to 185,” Washington shared. In his recently released highly talked about film Gladiator II, he flaunted his biceps playing the manipulative, power-hungry Roman emperor Macrinus.

Advertisement

The actor admitted that due to his constant efforts, he feels he’s getting stronger. “Strong is important. I’m doing the best I can,” he told the outlet.

Academy Award winner has garnered praise for his performance in the Gladiator sequel where he portrayed a queer Roman Empire. The film picks up a few decades after the events of the original where Maximus’s son Lucius (Paul Mescal) — who’s also an heir to the throne — is brought to the iconic fighting pits as a gladiator. However, with the help of Macrinus, he tries to get out of the hell hole and free the people of Rome.

Gladiator II is currently running in theaters.