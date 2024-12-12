EXCLUSIVE: ‘Not Batman and Robin’: Spike Lee Talks Casting Denzel Washington for the Fifth Time In Highest 2 Lowest

Spike Lee truly cherishes the bond he has with his friend, Denzel Washington. This was very evident when he shared words of appreciation for the actor while conversing with Pinkvilla exclusively at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

When Spike Lee was asked about what inspired him when it came to his new venture with Washington titled Highest 2 Lowest, he gave the credit to the veteran actor. The director stated that Washington was in that project before him and it was a “blessing.” He added, “This is the fifth film Denzel and I have worked on together.” He referred to their friendship as “The Dynamic Duo- not Batman and Robin– D and Lee.”

During the conversation, the film helmer praised the acclaimed star for his work in Malcolm X. He further added that when he accepted the job to work with the actor, it did not feel like a job but a “blessing.” While talking about the 2006 released movie, Inside Man, Spike Lee stated, “I did not know that Inside Man was 18 years ago, it does not seem like that at all,” adding that it seems like yesterday.

In the upcoming venture, Highest 2 Lowest, we will also get to see a new face, which is none other than, Asap Rocky. During the interview, when Spike Lee was asked about the rapper, he appreciated the vocalist saying that he was a “great actor” and he plays a “kidnapper” in the upcoming film.

The film is reportedly an Apple original movie, partnered with A24. It will truly be an exciting thing to witness Washington and Spike Lee partner once again. The duo has previously worked in ventures including ‘Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Denis Villeneuve Set To Get Honored With Visionary Award At Palm Springs Film Festival: Know More HERE