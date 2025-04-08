Did Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 helmer Amar Kaushik just apologize for saying she laughs like a 'chudail'? WATCH video to find out

Shraddha Kapoor and Amar Kaushik came together and served the audience with the commercially hit film, Stree 2. While they share a friendly bond, the filmmaker recently found himself in a soup when he compared Kapoor’s smile with a ‘chudail’ (witch). On April 7, 2025, when the two united at an event, the actress took a jibe at him for his statement about her laughter. Check out how he reacted!

On April 7, 2025, Maddock Films hosted a star-studded event that was attended by many big names from the industry. Shraddha Kapoor and her Stree 2 director, Amar Kaushik, came to the gala together. While posing for the paparazzi, the actress pulled the filmmaker’s leg and humorously stated, “Ye bohot joke maar rahe haina aajkal. (He is making funny jokes these days.)”

Upon hearing this statement come from the diva, Amar was quick to hold one of his ears as if he was apologizing to the actress for what he said about her at a recent interview.

Shraddha Kapoor and Amar Kaushik’s banter at a party:

At the event, Kapoor arrived looking effortlessly stylish. She wore a simple white shirt which she paired with loose-fitted denim pants and a pair of sneakers. As for the filmmaker, he looked dapper in a gray t-shirt paired with black denim pants and a matching jacket.

For the unknown, the Bhediya director was recently at an interview with Game Changers wherein he shared how the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress was cast in his horror-comedy film. Amar went on to reveal that the credit for Shraddha's casting goes to producer Dinesh Vijan. He went on to narrate that when Vijan was traveling with Shraddha on a flight, he looked at her laugh. Then when he met Amar, Dinesh told him “Amar when she laughs, it's similar to Stree, just like a witch.”

However, Amar was quick to apologize to Shraddha at the interview by stating, “Sorry, Shraddha. Aisa kuch bola tha unhone, chudail bola tha kya bola tha, I’m not sure. (Sorry, Shraddha, he said something like this. He said witch or something else, I'm not sure.)”

