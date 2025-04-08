Ground Zero Trailer: Emraan Hashmi impresses fans as an army officer in war drama; netizens think it's a 'solid winner'

Emraan Hashmi impressed the audience by playing the antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, back in 2023. Well, the actor is back with a bang and will be seen as an army man in his upcoming film, Ground Zero. On April 7, 2025, the makers dropped the trailer of the movie at a grand event. Soon after, his fans took to social media to share their opinions on it. Check them out!

Emraan Hashmi will be seen as BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dube in his upcoming movie, Ground Zero. Soon after, his ardent fans and moviegoers took to social media to share their two cents on the captivating trailer. An X(formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Just watched the Ground Zero trailer. Emraan Hashmi totally owns the army officer vibe! Gripping storyline, soul-stirring music, and visuals that scream a solid winner. If the movie lives up to the trailer, it’s bound to be a hit!”

According to another one, the film is “Patriotic & Stirring.” A third user noted, “Prahar ho gaya @emraanhashmi bhai what a Trailer loved it. #GroundZero will be again one of your best film.”

A fourth expressed, “My mum would have been very happy to see this. She was waiting to see this one and would often ask me "army officer movie kadhi yenar" I'm sure she would be happy seeing this from wherever she is and will send her blessings your way for this one.”

There were several others who extended their support to Emraan and the entire team of the upcoming movie. Some were also excited to watch the film in cinemas and were sure that it will be an amazing experience.

Helmed by Tejas Prabha, and Vijay Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero also stars Sai Tamhankar in a supporting role. The film is all set to make its way to big screens on April 25, 2025.

