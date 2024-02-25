Did Cillian Murphy Smash His Head Over A Pillow? Oppenheimer Co-Star Emily Blunt Reveals Unlikely Incident

Every movie has some unlikely behind-the-scenes stories that make us realize that actors are just people, too. Emily Blunt ’s revelation of how Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy smashed his head open while they were filming Oppenheimer is one such story.

How did the accident happen?

Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. , and Cillian Murphy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Thursday. There, the actress recalled how her co-star Murphy accidentally smashed his head open over a pillow that she had gifted him so that he could get a good night’s sleep.

Blunt said that she thought that what Cillian needed even more than food while shooting this film was a good night’s sleep. That is why she gave him “this very beautiful pillow that I’m obsessed with … it’s a Hästens pillow.”

“He was really luxuriating in this pillow one night, and he woke up in the middle of the night — this is what he told me the next day — And he went to fluff himself back down in the pillow, misjudged where it was, and smashed his head open on the bedside table. So he came to work, and they had to glue his head shut!” Blunt revealed.

What was Murphy’s response to this story?

Murphy also joined in with his version of the accident, saying, “I was a bit shocked, you know! I was having a great sleep, and I had this amazing pillow, strange bed, strange table, [and] bang.” He also went on to say how Luisa Abel, the make-up artist on set, could mend and hide the wound so it wouldn't show up on camera.

“We were getting up at before it was bright, like at 2 a.m. or something, 3 a.m. So I called her then, and I just came in, and then she glued my head and covered it all up, and you don’t even see it in the movie, I think,” he revealed, clearly glad for her help during that time.

The accident clearly did not affect his phenomenal performance, as he is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for Oppenheimer . Both his co-stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt, are also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories. The film has multiple other nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

