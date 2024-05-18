John Krasinski disclosed that his wife, Emily Blunt, brainstormed one of the most romantic moments between Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly in the last season of The Office.

The 44-year-old A Quiet Place actor was thinking of a storyline to reunite his character with Jenna Fischer’s character in the final episodes of the mockumentary after they had been separated by distance. It was John’s wife, Emily Blunt’s idea that Jim should gift Pam a DVD containing all the documentary footage the camera crew had recorded at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

What did Emily Blunt say?

Recalling his wife’s contribution to the last season of The Office, Krasinski joked, “That seems like a Blunt suggestion. That seems like clever brilliance. I just took it without permission.” The actors needed to be made aware of which specific moments leading up to Jim and Pam’s relationship would be included on the DVD for the particular scene by The Office production team.

Fisher remembered. “This love story has been getting documented by the documentary crew. I recall Emily mentioning, ‘Jenna, just think about returning to that first date with Lee (Jenna’s husband) and having a recording of it to watch yourselves. Wouldn’t you simply go crazy?’ And I thought, ‘Wow, I would completely freak out.’” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Office fans’ admiration for Jim and Pam is profound, as Krasinski and Fischer are aware of — and Blunt is also aware of it. In December, she disclosed that she continues to receive feedback from fans about Pam while out with her husband of 13 years.

Advertisement

“Do you have any idea how many times people still shout, ‘I wish you were with Pam!’ when I’m beside him?” Blunt stated during an interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. The actress continued to praise Fischer enthusiastically. “She is the top. She is one of our closest friends. We love Jenna.”

What is next for John Krasinski?

John is returning to the big screen with his new film IF, along with Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carrell, who starred as Michael Scott in The Office. Steve Carrell discussed the possibility of returning for a series reboot last week, and he expressed his thoughts on reprising his role as Dunder Mifflin manager Michael Scott.

ALSO READ: 'John and I have real chemistry' When the Office star Jenna Fischer revealed about her off-screen 'love' with co-star John Krasinski

Multiple sources have reported that the popular TV series is set to return with a revival featuring entirely new characters. According to reports, the main actors will be Irish performer Domhnall Gleeson and actress Sabrina Impacciatore from The White Lotus. “I will be observing rather than attending,” Carell informed The Hollywood Reporter about the reboot on Monday,13th May, while walking the red carpet for the new film IF. “It’s a recent development, and there is no justification for my character to be involved in such a situation.”

Despite his decision not to be part of the reboot, Carell expressed his support for the idea and commended Gleeson for securing the role. Carell expressed enthusiasm for it, describing it as a fantastic idea. I am excited about the concept - I assume it’s about a struggling newspaper firm, and I collaborated with Domhnall Gleeson, one of the main actors; we worked together on The Patient in 2022, and he is a talented actor and a very kind person, so I believe the project will turn out well.

ALSO READ: John Krasinski Admits Stealing THIS Thing From The Office Sets And Lying About It To Greg Daniels; Find Out