Academy Awards 2024: Most Viral Moments Of Oscars Night Ft. Jimmy Kimmel, John Cena, Emma Stone, And More

The 96th Academy Awards were a night filled with excitement and surprises. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show started off with a monologue, jokes and even a reading of Donald Trump's review. But the real highlights came later, which included John Cena's funny moment, Ryan Gosling's amazing performance, and Mstyslav Chernov's emotional speech, all of which left a lasting impression. It was a night to remember. Here's a closer look at the highlights and the most viral moments that stole the show.

1. Kimmel's hilarious roast and Trump's live review

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the evening with his witty remarks, delivering a long monologue that spared no one in Hollywood. But what really set funny was when Kimmel, read out Donald Trump's live review of the show, adding an unexpected twist to the proceedings.Jimmy Kimmel's witty response to Donald Trump's scathing critique of the Oscars added an extra layer of entertainment to the evening.

2. John Cena's nearly-naked Oscars moment

Leave it to John Cena to provide one of the most hilarious moments of the night. When tasked with recreating the infamous Oscar streaker incident, Cena took it to the next level by stripping it down almost completely, much to the delight of the audience.Truly, he is called a legend for a reason. People usually think a lot about what to wear to the Oscars, but John Cena decided not to wear much, which was really funny. At first, he didn't want to do it, but then he did it anyway, and it was really funny. Even though it was a bit risky, John Cena was brave and kept the audience entertained.

3. Blunt and Gosling keep Barbenheimer feud going

The ongoing feud between Oppenheimer and Barbie reached new heights when Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling took the stage. Their playful banter and witty remarks added a dose of humor to the evening and kept viewers entertained. However, Oppenheimer garnered widespread acclaim, having won in seven categories at the 96th Academy Awards, which include Best Editing, Best Score and Best Cinematography, apart from other big categories. It also won 8 awards at the Golden Globes, including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director of a Motion Picture and Best Actor Drama in a Motion Picture. At the BAFTA Film Awards, Oppenheimer, secured seven wins, including Best Film and Best Director.

4. Penguin and Mr. Freeze Bust Batman's -- You Know

When Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito took the stage together, fans expected a nod to their iconic film Twins. Instead, they delivered a surprise homage to their roles as Batman villains. Sharing anecdotes from their time as Mr. Freeze and the Penguin, they humorously recounted how Batman defeated them. The unexpected reunion took a hilarious turn when they realized Michael Keaton, the Caped Crusader himself, was in the audience. Keaton's intimidating presence added to the laughter, making it a memorable moment. While George Clooney's absence was noted, the comedic banter between these legendary actors was enough to delight Batman fans everywhere.

5. Documentary winner wishes he'd never made a film

In a special moment, documentary filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov expressed regret over the subject matter of his award-winning film. His heartfelt speech sheds light on the real-world impact of his work and underscores the importance of raising awareness about pressing issues.

After winning the Best Documentary Feature Oscar for 20 Days in Mariupol, director Mstyslav Chernov said, "Probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say, I wish I would have never made this film."

Instead, he wishes his first-person account of the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was never a subject to be made. "I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities," he said.

"I wish to give all the recognition to Russia for not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians," Chernov continued. "I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting their lands, and all the civilians who are now in their jails.

6. Ryan Gosling Brings the Ken-ergy with Epic Performance

Ryan Gosling's electrifying performance of I'm Just Ken was a highlight of the evening, showcasing his incredible talent and charisma. The star-studded rendition captivated audiences and left them wanting more.Each of these moments captured the essence of Oscar 2024 and will be remembered long after the curtains close.

