What Did Finn Wolfhard Reveal About His Early Days In Stranger Things? Find Out

Actor Fin Wolfhard shared about how he wasn't the most skilled actor in his early days on Stranger Things. Considering that the actor was just 12 to 13 years old back then, that pretty much sums up his thought process.

While appearing on Hot Ones, the actor admitted that he doesn't often revisit early episodes of the show, but when he does, he notices significant details about them.

"I don't watch early Stranger Things stuff really often, but I’ve seen little clips and stuff and I'm like, 'Man, I didn’t know what I was doing back then.'" the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star recalled. "In a lot of ways, I think that really helped me."

Wolfhard explained why, now that he’s five seasons into the sci-fi series and looking at other projects, he realizes how his performance early on in the show is so special.

“As you get older, you get so much more self-obsessed and a little more in your head,” the When You Finish Saving the World star shared. “I feel like I’ve learned so much more since then, but I wish that I had that naivety or whatever.”

He jokingly added, “But, you know, you have to learn or else you’d be 12 for the rest of your life and we don't want that.”

Advertisement

More about Fin Wolfhard's role in The Stranger Things

Wolfhard plays the central character of Mike Wheeler in Netflix's popular sci-fi series. He anchors his friend group, serving as the boyfriend of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the closest confidant to Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).

When Stranger Things was released in the summer of 2016, it became a massive hit for its exceptional bunch of young actors, many of whom were relatively unknown at the time. Among them, Finn Wolfhard portrayed the then-early teen character Mike Wheeler, while the first season also showcased then-12-year-olds Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo as Eleven and Dustin Henderson, respectively. Caleb McLaughlin, who portrayed Lucas Sinclair, was 14, and Noah Schnapp, who played Will Byers, was 11.

Nearly eight years later, the acclaimed sci-fi series created by the Duffer Brothers is concluding with its highly anticipated fifth and final season. The core cast, which includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke, will be reprising their roles, along with Jamie Campbell Bower, who was introduced as the villain Vecna in season 4.

Will there be another season of Stranger Things?

In early January, Netflix confirmed the return of the Emmy-nominated series by posting a picture of the reunited cast gathered under a luminous “5” sign. While the Duffers have remained secretive about their vision for the final chapter, they have hinted at the emotional impact it's set to deliver in prior interviews.

"We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," Ross told TheWrap in May 2022. "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild." Seasons 1–4 of Stranger Things are available on Netflix to watch now.