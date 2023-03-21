Who is Elsie Richter, Finn Wolfhard’s girlfriend? Everything about Stranger Things star’s relationship

Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter
Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter

Finn Wolfhard confirmed his relationship with Elsie Richter when he posted a cozy picture of the two of them together while smiling in the camera in June 2021. The Instagram post has now been deleted as the duo has been very private about their relationship. However, the interest in the rumored couple’s relationship has not faded yet.  

Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter first sparked dating rumors in March 2021 when they were spotted together. Though there are increasing speculations that Wolfhard and Richter have now broken up as the latter was not present at Stranger Things season 4 premiere. The rumored couple has also not been spotted together in public since quite some time.

Who is Elsie Richter?

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard’s rumored girlfriend Elsie Richter hails from an acting family with Dolly Wells as her mother and Mischa Richter as her father. She has more than 160,000 followers on her Instagram handle and regularly gives a glimpse of her personal life. Through her Instagram post it appears that Elsie has a close knit group of friends and family with whom she regularly enjoys her life. However, Elsie doesn’t have any picture with Finn Wolfhard on her account.

Elsie Richter has acted in the television series Doll & Em and Di Bibl as per IMDb.  

Elsie Richter and Finn Wolfhard’s relationship

Earlier, Finn Wolfhard opened up in an interview and said that fans are usually great but there are some people who go overboard to dig out their personal lives. Some of these strangers have threatened the Stranger Things star to confirm his relationship publicly or they will release Elsie’s address online. This is why Finn Wolfhard posted a social media picture of two of them together.   

ALSO READ: Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is ‘proud’ of Noah Schnapp for opening up about his sexuality

Finn Wolfhard

How old was Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things season 1?
When Stranger Things season 1 was released in 2016, Finn was 13 years old, which was one year older than his character in the first season.
Does Finn Wolfhard have a gf?
Finn and Elsie have been dating since early 2021. The 'Stranger Things' icon has been extremely private about the relationship. Elsie is a fellow actress with a family background in the craft.
Is Finn Wolfhard done with Stranger Things?
While the actor, who plays Mike Wheeler on the '80s-set sci-fi show, said he isn't ready to leave “Stranger Things,” he added, “I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of 'I want to be done with it. ' It's just like, I want to know what happens.
