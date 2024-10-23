Did Denzel Washington Have ‘Too Good A Time’ Filming Gladiator II? Here’s What The Actor Has To Say

Denzel Washington plays the conniving, ruthless, and enigmatic arms dealer and gladiator wrangler Macrinus in the highly anticipated film Gladiator II—a role he seemed to have relished playing. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor was asked whether he had a blast playing Macrinus. "Everybody keeps saying that. They keep saying that," he replied.

"I'm having too good a time. Is that what you're telling me?'” Washington added with a chuckle.

No matter what the narrative, he is glad to have pranced upon the opportunity of being part of the Gladiator franchise. Speaking to Empire, he admitted that saying yes to the role was a no-brainer.

"There are very few films left for me to make that I'm interested in," he said. When asked what made him so invested in the film, without missing a beat, he named the director Ridley Scott. “. "He's just one of the best. He's a grandmaster, and they fashioned a wonderful script,” the Training Day actor said.

When asked to be a part of it, he realized it was the work he longed to do “as simple as that.” The sequel to the Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix starer 2000s film Gladiator will follow a younger generation against the same backdrop. It follows a grown Lucius (Paul Mescal) who’s sent away to a deserted land to protect him against the Roman empire after the events of the first film.

“After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find the strength to return the glory of Rome to its people,” says the sequel’s official synopsis. As for crafting his character, he did a lot of “studying.”

Since his character was required to wear a dress, Washington had to learn to lift his skirt when stepping over things and to walk with sandals on. "It gives me an appreciation for wearing a dress, period," he said jokingly. "I tripped a couple of times in the beginning, but I became one with my peers."

Gladiator II will hit the theaters on November 15.