Did Elizabeth Taylor And Richard Burton Live Like Royals? Author Of Their New Biography Reveals

The classic couple Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton hailed from Britain but loved to live like Royalty despite being actors. The two were known for many things, but their luxurious lifestyle stole the show.

The biography Erotic Vagrancy: Everything about Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor is a new book by Roger Lewis set to come out on March 26 under Mobius Publishing. The biography will see the actors as a couple, their origins, how they started out as actors and their controversial marriage. However, their luxurious lifestyle will be a big part of it.

What did Roger Lewis find out while writing the book?

Roger Lewis reveals how the one unique part of their marriage was the amount of people the couple had around them all the time. They were occupied by a number of secretaries, butlers, nannies, tutors of their children, lawyers, accountants, and vets for their numerous exotic pets.

Lewis says, "They'd take over whole floors of grand hotels, so all these people had accommodation.” He adds, “But what all this meant was that they never met ordinary people after that. They never mixed with anyone else. It was this very insulated life, rather like, I imagine, members of the royal family.”

The two were very well established in their fields when they met each other and fell in love.

What did Lewis say about Taylor-Richard’s love story and lifestyle?

Regarding their love story, Lewis says, “It didn't really matter to her that there would be someone having to clear up all this mess because she had the wherewithal to do that.” The two met when Taylor was a child actress and Burton worked on stage; their combination got them more money.

Taylor had always loved animals, so animals had become integral to their outings. Lewis adds, “On this yacht of theirs that had very expensive carpets, they just used to be replaced every month or so because all the pets were not housebroken. And she never worried about all of that.”

Roger Lewis has seen their life so closely that he believes Hollywood had made their lifestyle undergo so much pressure that it eventually impacted them as a couple. Regarding this, Lewis says, “[Their lifestyle was] very, very expensive to keep going, so they kept having to churn out these crazy films to pay the bills.”

He also says that money needs one to earn more money, and no one can let go of such a chance. Lewis finds their brashness nice, and he admires it. He “was never, at any stage, appalled by their bad behavior and their vulgarity,” making him a perfect fit for the book.