Did Eminem Accuse Sean Diddy Combs Of Tupac's Murder? Killshot Lyrics Resurface Amid Latter’s Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse, murder, and violence.

With trouble already surfacing for Sean Diddy Combs, the internet has resurfaced an old video from Joe Budden’s YouTube series. In the video, the Coming Home rapper discusses one of Eminem’s famous disses, Killshot.

For those unfamiliar, Killshot was primarily aimed at Machine Gun Kelly, who, during his prime, had made several statements against the Rap God.

While Killshot was a response to MGK’s Rap Devil, it also included a surprising reference to Sean Diddy Combs. Eminem rapped, “The day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed.”

However, Eminem concluded his verse by saying, “And I’m just playin’, Diddy, you know I love you,” in the same song.

With the Finna Get Loose artist now behind bars, people are speculating about whether he had any connections to Tupac’s murder.

Sean Diddy Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, in a New York City hotel lobby. The disgraced rapper has been accused of coercing women into participating in sexual performances with male commercial sex workers. The I'll Be Missing You artist is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

With all of this trouble already making it tough for Sean Diddy Combs to get bail, Tupac Shakur’s family has now hired an attorney who will be investigating a connection between the late artist's death and Diddy Combs.

Advertisement

Billboard reported that the family of All Eyez On Me rapper Tupac Shakur has hired Alex Spiro, a powerhouse celebrity lawyer, to investigate Sean Diddy Combs' potential involvement in Tupac's murder.

Tupac Shakur was a prominent figure in the rap industry who was tragically shot while driving in Las Vegas in September 1996. For those unfamiliar, the Keep Ya Head Up artist was just 25 years old when he was gunned down.

While not much evidence was available in this disturbing case, in September of last year, former gang member Duane Keith "Keffe D" Davis was arrested and charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection to the attack on Shakur.

As Davis awaits his trial, scheduled for March 2025, he has privately claimed that Sean Diddy Combs offered him $1 million for a hit on Shakur—an allegation the rapper has previously denied.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs Reportedly Set To Lose THIS Major Honor Amid Ongoing Legal Troubles; Details Inside