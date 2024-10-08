Sean Diddy Combs Reportedly Set To Lose THIS Major Honor Amid Ongoing Legal Troubles; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

It looks like Sean Diddy Combs might lose his major honor in the coming days; as per reports, the I'll Be Missing You rapper will lose his symbolic key to Miami Beach.

The artist, who was recently arrested and is being held at a Brooklyn-based facility, has been accused of coercing women into participating in sexual performances with male commercial sex workers and many other shocking allegations.

As per a report by TMZ, the source close to the case of Sean Diddy Combs stated that the Miami Beach officials are in their final stage to rescind Diddy's symbolic key to The City.

However, there is no exact date confirmed as of now when the Bump, Bump, Bump rapper’s honor will be taken away. Per the insiders, who gave their statement to the outlet, they have assured that Diddy's key will be rescinded imminently.

The big reason behind the date not being finalized as of yet happens to be the Hurricane Milton that is currently coming with force towards Florida.

For those uninformed, the aforementioned storm is expected to make its landfall on Wednesday. It was back in the year 2015 when the It's All About The Benjamins rapper was presented with the honorary key to the city. The honor was presented to Sean Diddy Combs by former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, during the Revolt Music Conference that was held at the Fontainebleau.

Besides the I Need a Girl (Pt. 2) artist, the city has also honored other celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez, with a similar gesture. For those unversed, Lopez was Diddy Combs’ ex.

This is not the first honor that has been taken away from the Hello Good Morning rapper. Back in the month of June, Diddy Combs had to return his key to New York City, as Mayor Eric Adams had requested him in a letter.

The mayor made this request following the Cassie assault video. Sean Diddy Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, in a New York City hotel lobby. Since then, the rapper has been kept at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The highly acclaimed rapper was also placed on a suicide watch following his arrest. For those unfamiliar, the Metropolitan Detention Center is the same unit where cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was previously being held.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

