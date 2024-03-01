Did James Gunn Change Superman: Legacy's Title? Find Out As Director Shares First Day Filming Update

James Gunn made sure to make Superman’s birthday extra special for the superhero’s fans. On February 29, the co-CEO of DC Studios announced that the filming for the upcoming Superman film has officially begun.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today February 29, which just so happens to be coincidentally and unplanned — Superman’s birthday,” he wrote on Instagram.

Gunn, the writer and director of the upcoming superhero film, also announced that the movie, previously titled Superman: Legacy, will now be known simply as SUPERMAN.

James Gunn reveals a new title for DC’s new Superman film

In the same Instagram post where Gunn updated the fans on the movie’s filming schedule, he informed that Superman: Legacy will now simply be known as SUPERMAN.

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he said.

In the hashtag, he also wished Clark Kent a happy birthday.

The famous director, who made a switch from Marvel to DC, announced in 2022 that the DC universe will see a complete reboot in the coming years under his and Peter Safran’s supervision.

Who plays who in James Gunn’s SUPERMAN? — Cast Guide

David Corenswet, best known for Hollywood, Look Both Ways and Affairs of State, will play the eponymous superhero. Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, best known for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will play his lady love Lois Lane. Speaking of her character in the film to Variety during the SAG awards, Brosnahan said, “I have always loved Lois Lane. She's smart, ambitious and can be funny. She knows she's the smartest person in the room more often than not.”

Others joining James Gunn’s SUPERMAN are Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor (the infamous villain), Nathan Fillion(Green Lantern), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Maria Gabriela De Faria (The Engineer), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and more.

As for the film’s plot, though there are very scarce details available, we know for sure that SUPERMAN will not follow the superhero’s origin story.

SUPERMAN will hit the theaters on July 21, 2025.