Did Jennifer Lopez Avoid Questions About Her Ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs? Find Out

Recently, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in the headlines due to serious allegations against him, bringing attention to others he has been associated with in the past. One person who has also been mentioned frequently is the rapper's ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. This has led many people to raise questions about her connection to the accused artist.

According to an article by Page Six, after the screening of Lopez’s new film Unstoppable concluded on October 26 in Los Angeles, the singer and actress stopped to sign fans’ autographs. During this, a woman reportedly asked her, “Do you have any comments about P. Diddy?”

According to the publication, the Jenny From the Block singer seemed to have missed the question and left the location with her bodyguard.

For the unversed, JLo’s name made rounds on the internet this time after a former Playboy model, Rachel Kennedy, appeared on Daily Mail’s Trial Of Diddy podcast on Friday and said that Diddy made her view a music video of the songstress at one of his “freak Offs,” per the outlet.

Kennedy stated, “It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching (Lopez’s) video.” The former Playboy model shared that she was slightly creeped out by that and said it was “very disrespectful.” Kennedy also alleged that he was on a call with Lopez during her interaction with the Bad Boys Records founder. She claimed this incident occurred in 2000 in a Tokyo hotel room. For the unversed, Lopez and the rapper dated from 1999 to 2001.

Since the beginning of this year, discussions about the On the Floor singer among netizens have been consistent, whether in relation to Diddy or anything else.

Earlier, she was criticized for her film, This..Is Me Now. Many netizens slammed the film for its plot and performances. People also came out online, sharing their alleged encounters with her, during which she was allegedly rude to them.

She also grabbed major headlines for her reported split from Ben Affleck, whom she wed in 2022. Before they exchanged vows that year, the pair was romantically involved back in 2002. They were also engaged after being together for a while, but sadly, they broke up before reuniting years later.

