'It Was So Long Ago': Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Her First American Music Awards Performance As Show Turns 50

Jennifer Lopez proved to us that ‘Love Don’t Cost A Thing’ may that be for anything including her love for American Music Awards as she talked about her memorable instances from the grand award show during its 50th Anniversary Special.

Lopez appeared in a taped interview for the show's special that aired on October 6, Sunday and spoke about her memories. The singer started by recalling how she used to watch it when she was a little girl.

She further talked about her first-ever appearance at the AMAs which was in 2001. A glimpse of her performance was played on screen. She expressed that it was a long time ago but the room’s energy was “very electric.”

The On The Floor artist went on the talk about the memorable 2011 win in the category of Favourite Latin Artist. She said that grabbing the fan-voted trophy is very remarkable because it directly comes from the audience that one creates music for. She called it a “humbling experience.”

The songstress also reflected on her 2015 hosting gig on the award show, which she was honored to do. The singer shared that she decided to change her ensembles every time she went on the stage.

As another snippet from her performance appeared onscreen, Lopez continued, “We did this dance medley to all of these amazing songs from that year, and I wanted everyone to feel that love and energy." She gave her fans hope by saying that she may do that once again one day.

During the interview, she recalled her Celia Cruze tribute performance and also talked about the strength of music saying that it really has the strength of healing, uplifting, and connecting us and American Music Awards has been showing that for 50 years now. She expressed her excitement for the next five decades of music and “magic.”

Seeing Lopez appear in the interview talking about her passion for performing while also tributing the beloved award show was refreshing because this year was surely a tumultuous one for her. She received an immense amount of hate online for This Is Me...Now. and also because of her split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

