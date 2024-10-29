Sean 'Diddy' Combs To Face New Cases Of Sexually Assaulting Two Minors In 2000s

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the rap mogul, is facing more lawsuits, this time he finds himself embroiled in new cases of sexual assault allegations specifically of two minors. Recently, two men revealed that Combs kidnapped and sexually assaulted them when they were only ten and seventeen respectively. Combs is also accused of drugging them.

Both the lawsuits which were filed in the Supreme Court of New York provide alarming instances of abuse which allegedly took place in the mid-2000s. One of the plaintiffs alleged that Combs promised to make him a star but was ushered into a hotel room where he totally lost consciousness after drinking a soda offered by the rapper.

Following that, the 10-year-old boy was allegedly drugged and raped, as reported by People. The report stated that when he woke up, he found himself in immense pain. Though he informed his parents, they were terrified of reporting the abuse.

The second plaintiff, then aged sixteen to seventeen years, mentioned that he was sexually assaulted by Combs during an audition for Making the Band on MTV in 2008. Combs and his subordinates had forced the teenager to undertake sexual actions, stated the complaint.

Diddy forced him to perform oral sex on himself and his bodyguard while mas***bating and groping the teen boy during the first round of one-on-one auditions. Apparently, the teen singer was unable to return to the music industry for seven years after the abuse.

Diddy has already been accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation-related sex crimes. He is behind bars and is waiting for a trial.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee the cases said, "Both were seeking to break into the music business and were promised Combs could help them. One alleged victim was ten at the time of the alleged occurrence, the other was seventeen.” He added, “We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves, and will work to see that justice is done. We will continue to file cases weekly naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings."

Sean Diddy Combs’ attorneys have strongly dismissed the claims confidently arguing that they are false and that the claimant is seeking personal publicity.

