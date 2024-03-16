Did Rosalía Go To Bad Bunny's Concert? The DESPECHÁ Singer Posts From Puerto Rican Rapper's Los Angeles Show

The Puerto Rican and singer saw an old acquaintance attend his show. The Diles singer was busy performing at Crypto.com Arena on March 15, 2024 when the Spanish singer Rosalía made her presence felt. Out of the three shows planned at the same venue, 30-year-old Bunny was busy with the second concert when Rosalía came by. How did Con Altura hitmaker mark her presence at the concert? Find out.

How did Rosalía mark her presence at Bad Bunny’s concert?

The 31-year-old Rosalía went for a subtle approach to show she attended the concert. She posted a picture of herself in a white shirt and black mini-skirt from the concert on her Instagram story. She also posted a video from the concert where Bad Bunny was performing live. The Ojitos lindos singer was performing in his dapper red jacket and denims. Rosalía and Bunny have been friends for some time now. It all started in 2019 when a picture of the two singers was posted by Rosalía on her Instagram account. While Bunny wore all black, Rosalía wore a blue button shirt. The post was captioned as, "q haces mañana??" The two have been spotted together on various occasions. This shows they have a strong friendship to boast of.

Have Rosalía and Bad Bunny ever collaborated?

Yes. The two have collaborated on the reggaeton single La Noche de Anoche and after that, Rosalía joined Bad Bunny in his Saturday Night Live performance for a small stint in 2021. Rosalía attended Bad Bunny’s concert which is a part of Most Wanted Tour, going on since Feb 21, 2024. It is a 31-date tour and will cover major cities like Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, and others. While there is no information on whether Rosalía will join him on stage for any performances, the duo has not revealed any future collaborations either. As of now the tour will perform in Miami and is focusing on Bunny’s latest album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana which has been a global sensation.

