Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, And Bad Bunny To Co-Chair Met Gala 2024: Dress Code Revealed As 'The Garden of Time'

The Co-hosts for this year’s Met Gala have been announced. The Metropolitan Museum of Arts on Thursday, February 15 announced that Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny will serve as the mega fashion event’s co-chairs. The showbiz A-listers alongside Vogue’s Anna Wintour will welcome guests to the museum for the Costume Institute’s exhibition entitled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. This year will mark Bad Bunny’s third year at the Met. Zendaya has brought her top fashion game to the biggest fashion event five times. Jennifer Lopez has graced the Met steps thirteen times. Chris Hemsworth will attend his first Met this year. Honorary chairs for Met 2024 are Loewe creative director Jonathon Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Also announced on Thursday was the dress code for the evening, The Garden of Time.

What to expect from Met Gala 2024? Find out below!

Revealing the dress code for Met 2024, The Garden of Time, which draws inspiration from a 1962 short story of the same name by English writer J.G. Ballard, Vogue said: it has “nothing to do with the Brothers Grimm or Disney, but is rather a celebration of clothing and fashion so fragile that it can't ever be worn again — and therefore sleeping beauties in the scrupulously maintained archives of The Costume Institute…we can expect to see a range of fashion on display, dating as far as a 17th century Elizabethan-era English bodice, that embodies the beauty of the natural world — it's fragility and it's inevitable decay. More modern, less delicate pieces imbued with the same spirit as the spotlit fashions will be showcased alongside them and broken up into three sub themes: Land, Sea, and Sky.”

Advertisement

Met Gala - History and Significance

The Gala was first held in 1948. The aforementioned Costume Institute heavily relies on the Met Gala to find its work, including exhibitions and acquisitions. The event, reserved for New York high society for decades, was transformed into a fashion parade for the rich and famous after Anna Wintour took over the show in the 1990s. To date, the benefit has raised more than $223.5 million for the Costume Institute under the leadership of Wintour.

Last year, Met Gala co-chairs included Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, and Michael Coel. Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty “in honor of Karl” was the dress code last year.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand Firm On 'Pursuing' Their Beliefs; Defying Doubt on Their Royal Path