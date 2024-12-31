Did Sabrina Carpenter Have Doubts Over Espresso Being A Hit Track? Find Out As The Musician Says, ‘I Really Didn’t Know If...’

Sabrina Carpenter is over the moon amidst her track, Espresso, breaking records in the music industry. Additionally, the musician has also received Grammy nominations for the song. However, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer revealed that she had second thoughts about releasing the track. The Short n’Sweet singer stated that she did not expect the song to become as popular.

Carpenter, while sitting down for an interview, shared that while other elements she wasn’t sure about, she did have confidence in herself, and she went along with that

Opening up about the initial thoughts about the song, the young singer revealed, “I really didn’t know if it would connect, but the sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in.”

She further explained, “So, I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it, and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again.”

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Sabrina Carpenter Couldn’t Believe She Was Opening for Taylor Swift

The song topped the Spotify list of the most-heard track of the year. Moreover, Espresso received 1.6 billion streams across platforms.

Further in her conversation, the musician shared, “The way that the world has changed, people really appreciate connection more, I think, because it’s such a rarity.” She continued to claim, “To be able to have things that make us feel connected to people that we love, I think is really, really special.”

Advertisement

Sabrina has received six nominations for her album in the Grammy Awards of 2025. Moreover, the musician has also created history by being nominated in four major award categories.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Break Up After A Year; Report REVEALS Reason