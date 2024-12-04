Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Break Up After A Year; Report REVEALS Reason

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are taking a break after nearly a year of dating, with sources confirming they've decided to go their separate ways for the time being. An insider confirmed to People on Tuesday, December 3, that the pair have ended their relationship for now, realizing they are too “young and career-focused” to be involved in anything serious.

Keoghan and Carpenter first sparked romance rumors in early December 2023 when they were photographed having dinner together in Los Angeles.

The Saltburn star and the Espresso hitmaker reportedly met in September of the same year during Paris Fashion Week when they both attended a Givenchy show.

Both have consistently supported each other’s professional endeavors, either in person or on social media. Keoghan regularly left sweet comments on Carpenter’s Instagram posts in recent months and even supported her at her Coachella appearance in April. He also starred in her Please Please Please music video in June.

In an October interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith, Carpenter revealed how she cast her now ex-boyfriend in the MV. The Disney alum said she used her “not even biased opinion,” though she admitted that Keoghan sitting right next to her in a chair helped her decision.

“I was like, ‘Who’s the greatest actor I can find for this music video?’ And he was next to me,” Carpenter said of Keoghan, who, according to her, was excited about the opportunity, having already fallen in love with the song.

Advertisement

Compliments in the press went both ways in Keoghan and Carpenter’s relationship. The former recently expressed how “proud” he was of the latter for receiving six nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Reacting to her debut Grammy nods, which included a Song of the Year nomination, Keoghan said on The Jess Cagle Show, “I’m really happy for her, honestly, and I’ve got to get on the phone soon.”

After the SiriusXM show host joked that Keoghan probably knew Carpenter’s viral track was headed for the Grammys while working on the music video, the Oscar-nominated actor said, “Yes, definitely.”

He added that he didn’t know anyone who worked as hard as her, which filled him with awe every time he watched her.

Online, netizens have been speculating about Keoghan possibly cheating on the pop star with TikTok influencer Breckie Hill. The internet is abuzz with rumors that the alleged infidelity may have contributed to Carpenter and Keoghan’s recent breakup.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter Talks Manifesting Her Destiny: 'I Always Knew This Was My Path'