Throwback: When Sabrina Carpenter Couldn’t Believe She Was Opening for Taylor Swift

In late 2023, Sabrina Carpenter joined Taylor Swift for the Latin American leg of the record-breaking Eras Tour. Reflecting on the unforgettable moment she learned she would open for Swift, the Nonsense singer described it as a "childhood dream come true" and admitted she still hasn’t fully processed the experience.

In an interview with Who What Wear, Carpenter recalled the surreal moment she heard the news. “I’m not gonna say I peed my pants because that sounds really graphic and maybe not sanitary, but I think it really just caught me off guard,” she joked.

Carpenter first met Swift backstage at a concert when she was 17. “She had her cats with her,” Carpenter shared. “I have older sisters, so if anything, it felt like that type of a relationship.”

The pop star has drawn inspiration from Swift for years and called her one of her “main inspirations” growing up. Speaking to Billboard, Carpenter expressed her excitement about opening for Swift again during the Australia and Singapore legs of the tour in early 2024. “Watching her in and of itself is how you learn. I admire her work ethic and her talent, and she’s just so amazing,” she said.

Carpenter also celebrated Swift’s music by covering I Knew You Were Trouble for Spotify Singles in late 2023. Swift herself praised Carpenter’s rendition, writing, “Well she nailed it,” on a screengrab shared to social media.

Sabrina Carpenter’s journey from being a fan of Taylor Swift to sharing the stage with her is a testament to the power of dreams and hard work. As the Eras Tour draws to a close, fans can’t help but celebrate this incredible milestone in Carpenter’s career, one that highlights her talent and dedication as an artist.

