Did Sarah Michelle Gellar Get in Trouble for Sharing a Set Photo from the I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel? Here's What You Need To Know

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently caused a stir when she shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel. While her iconic character Helen Shivers won’t be making a return, Gellar’s playful post stirred some unexpected drama during her visit to the production.

Gellar revealed the mishap during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. She explained that while visiting her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., who stars in the upcoming film, she couldn’t resist snapping a photo of a director’s chair and sharing it online.

“You would think that being in my position, I know what rules are on sets when they say closed sets, you know,” Gellar admitted. “I posted the picture, and then I found out they hadn’t announced they started filming yet. Yeah … that was an ‘Oops! My bad!’”

The photo, which she jokingly captioned “Scooby Doo 3 coming soon…,” prompted the production to scramble and create a social media account for the film. Gellar laughed off the incident, calling it a “cool picture” and reflecting on the nostalgia of revisiting the franchise where she and Prinze first met.

Despite her character’s death in the original 1997 slasher, Gellar has stayed connected to the series, offering continuity advice to director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. “I have kind of an unofficial job title,” Gellar told People. “I’m always the one telling her, ‘That would happen,’ or ‘That wouldn’t happen with those characters.’”

The upcoming sequel features a fresh ensemble cast, including Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, and Jonah Hauer-King. Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred alongside Gellar in the original film, is also reportedly in talks to reprise her role.

As fans eagerly await the July 18, 2025, release of the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s cheeky social media mishap has only added to the anticipation. With nostalgia running high and a new chapter on the horizon, the beloved franchise continues to captivate audiences old and new.

