Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She’d Be Ready To Take Over Late Friend Shannen Doherty's Role If There's A Sequel To THIS Hit 1995 Movie

Kevin Smith has shared his thoughts on potentially making a sequel to his 1995 movie Mallrats as a tribute to the late Shannen Doherty, and it seems Sarah Michelle Gellar, his desired stand-in for Doherty’s character, has taken notice.

Doherty, for those who may not know, passed away on July 13 following an extended battle with breast cancer.

“I would ask Sarah to step in for Shannen if there’s a possibility that we get to make Twilight of the Mallrats,” Smith told THR for an article published on Wednesday, October 2. “I think that’d be personally meaningful for her on some level because of her relationship with Shannen (they were good friends for decades)... She’d bring Shannen’s warmth with her, and it’s maybe the next best thing to having Shannen there.”

Shortly after the interview was published, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress commented on the outlet’s post of the story on social media, expressing her enthusiasm and writing, “Here for this deal.”

Mallrats is the story of two male best friends who spend a day at the local mall engaging in myriad antics to get over their respective breakups. Along with Doherty, the comedy features Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, Jeremy London, Claire Forlani, and Joey Lauren Adams.

In his aforementioned interview, Smith, the writer and director of the flick, partially suggested that the long-awaited sequel could see the light of day sooner than anticipated.

“I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but it suddenly seems like there could be a path to victory, so to speak,” he said, revealing that over the last month, he’d experienced weird glimmers of conversations and hope. And if and when the movie gets made, Smith said, “We know who that movie is going to be dedicated to.”

Gellar and Doherty were friends for decades, as the former highlighted via her social media following the actress' passing. “How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship?” Gellar said in part. “I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because there was so much love.”

Besides the above-discussed film, Doherty was best known for Beverly Hills, 90210, Charmed, Heathers, and more.

