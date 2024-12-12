Did Selena Gomez Make Steve Martin Cry On Sets Of Only Murders In The Building? Find Out The Reason Inside

Selena Gomez reprised her role as Mabel Mora in the new season of Only Murders in the Building. As the actress-singer reunited with her onscreen pals and co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Gomez recalled being the reason Steve Martin teared up on set.

In a conversation with Saoirse Ronan during Variety’s Actors on Actors segment, the singer-actress opened up about a scene where her onscreen mom was expected to deliver a monologue. As the actress performed the emotional scene, Gomez started tearing up.

Seeing the Monte Carlo actress get emotional, Martin couldn’t control his tears either.

Recalling the scene, the Disney alum shared: "There's a scene where my mother in the show says a little bit about my past and how I've been a bit troubled. The actress who played the mother had my mom's name, so when people would call her name on set, I'd always turn, thinking, 'That's my mom.'"

The actress further added: "She said this beautiful monologue that was very much what my mom would say."

The Love You Like a Love Song singer went on to explain that she cried so much that when Martin came over to console her, he, too, got teary-eyed. The Emilia Perez star explained: "I was crying so much that I made Steve cry too because he was like, 'Are you okay?' I was like, 'I miss my mom!'"

The viral scene that Selena Gomez discussed with her fellow actress featured Mandy Gonzalez, who joined the cast briefly to play Mabel Mora’s mother, Silvia Mora. In the scene, Gonzalez's character reflects on her parenting and questions the decisions she made regarding her daughter.

Additionally, the scene showcases the ghost of Silvia confronting Charles Savage and Oliver Putnam, urging them to stop dragging her daughter into solving murder mysteries.

As for the latest season of Only Murders in the Building, which premiered a few months ago, the trio of Savage, Putnam, and Mora venture to Hollywood after their podcast becomes a major hit. New cast members also joined the show, adding more depth and intrigue to the storyline.

All seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

