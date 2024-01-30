What Did Sofia Vergara Say About Griselda Blanco's Lawsuit? Actress Speaks On Getting Sued By 'Cocaine Godmother's Family

Sofia Vergara, best known for her role in the hit sitcom Modern Family, has found herself at the center of controversy for her portrayal of infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco in the Netflix limited series Griselda. Blanco’s family has now sued both Vergara and Netflix for their depiction of Blanco in the series. Vergara, who also serves as an executive producer of Griselda, has now opened up about the lawsuit and defended her role in several interviews.

Vergara was initially skeptical about taking on the role of Griselda Blanco, known as the “Cocaine Godmother” for leading the Medellín Cartel in Colombia. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Vergara said she was stressed the night before filming began, questioning if audiences would accept her in such a dramatic role after seeing her play the comedic character of Gloria Pritchett for so many years on Modern Family. “The night before I was going to start shooting, I was sitting down in the living room and I thought, ‘Why the f**k did I think I could do this?’ Just because I put on a rubber nose, they’re not going to know that Gloria Pritchett is talking?’ They’re going to say, ‘Who does she think she is?’” said Vergara.

However, Vergara threw herself into the role after filming began. In a recent interview with Telemundo, the actress defended her portrayal of Blanco amid the family’s lawsuit. “I cannot say that it was not respectful. It was a very well-researched job by the creators of the show,” she justified. Vergara also spoke to ET about her dedication to the role, saying “I worked really hard to really get into who this woman was.”

The Family's Perspective and Lawsuit

Blanco’s family is not happy with some specifics of how she has been portrayed in the series. An interview with Blanco’s son and brother revealed they felt the show disrespected Blanco’s legacy and memory. Her son Michael Corleone Blanco said “Basic respect is warranted. While artistic license and dramatization are permitted, complete fabrication is not.” The lawsuit filed by Blanco’s son and grandson accuses Netflix and Vergara of falsely depicting Blanco’s lifestyle and relationship with her family.

In an interview with CBS News , Vergara addressed some of the family’s specific criticisms. When asked about a scene depicting Blanco threatening to kill her own son, the actress said “That is not true. I would never do that. Netflix or any of the writers, would never ask me to do something that was not based on research.” Vergara maintained that the series was carefully researched using court transcripts and government records.

However, Blanco’s son disputes that certain scenes were based on factual events. He told NBC Miami, "There was no attempt to reach out to the family to get input about the accuracy of the series...My mom was a very good mother...she loved her kids." While the 51-year-old actress said that she tried to have an open dialogue with the family, they declined to participate in making the series.

Ongoing Debate over Artistic License

Legal experts say the family’s case faces an uphill battle, as public figures like Blanco have less privacy protections after death than private citizens. However, the case has brought renewed attention to discussions around artistic license and responsibility when depicting real people, especially criminals, in dramatized works. While Vergara remains confident in her respectful portrayal, the lawsuit is still ongoing.

As one of the lead actors and executive producers of Griselda, Sofia Vergara has found herself at the center of the controversy. However, she maintains she worked diligently to understand Blanco and bring nuance to the character. While the family disputes some details, the actress says she relied on verified research materials. Only time will tell how the legal case proceeds and if the depiction affected Blanco’s legacy. For now, Sofia Vergara continues to stand by her Emmy-nominated performance in the critically acclaimed limited series Griselda.

