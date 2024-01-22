THIS is what happened when Sofia Vergara met Lionel Messi by accident

Sofia Vergara, the renowned Hollywood star, recently lit up Miami with a night to remember, sharing the spotlight with Inter Miami trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba. The unexpected encounter at a local bar turned into a star-studded affair, leaving fans intrigued. Amid the joyous celebration, Sofia's life took an unexpected turn as legal troubles loomed over her portrayal of Griselda Blanco's life in the Netflix series Griselda.

Sofia Vergara partied hard in Miami as she encountered Lionel Messi

Sofia Vergara, celebrated for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, enjoyed a night out in Miami with her girlfriends. The Colombian superstar shared the fun moments of the evening on her Instagram, posting photos and videos of herself enjoying the night in the company of her friends, as she set the stage on fire through her dance moves.

As reported via TMZ , Sofiya visited Papi Steak with her girlfriends at around 9 PM ET and enjoyed some expensive cuisines before they hit up the stage to dance. The Modern Family star reportedly partied hard until 1 AM. The video on her Instagram displayed the actress letting loose and enjoying the rhythms of merengue.

The highlight of her outing with her friends is surely her unplanned encounter with the football sensation, Lionel Messi along with his Inter Miami trio and their spouses. The chance meeting at a party became a social media sensation, with fans delighted to see the Hollywood star mingling with football royalty. The charismatic photos showcased the glamor of the night, with Antonella Roccuzzo, Sofia Balbi, and Romarey Ventura, the partners of Messi, Suarez, and Alba, adding to the star-studded gathering.

Sofia Vergara’s latest legal drama

While Sofia Vergara embraced the joy of her Miami nights, she is currently entangled in legal turmoil related to her latest project, Griselda. The Netflix series, based on the life of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, faces a lawsuit from Blanco's son, Michael Corleone Blanco. The lawsuit alleges that Sofia and Netflix used Griselda's likeness without proper permission, portraying events that were supposed to remain private. The legal battle, filed in Florida's Miami-Dade County, aims to delay the show's January 25 2024 launch.

Sofiya’s positive spirit to party hard before her upcoming serious legal matters is surely commendable. It is yet to be seen though if Griselda will be able to release on its scheduled date, 25 January 2024 or not.

