Did Joe Manganiello Go Instagram Official With Girlfriend Caitlin After Latest Split From Sofía Vergara?

47-year-old Joe Manganiello is in love once again! Caitlin O’Connor is now the True Blood star’s sweetheart. The Spider-Man actor took to Instagram to share a few lovestruck pictures of the duo but received mixed reactions to their reunion. While some loved seeing them together, others were shocked as it has been only 7 months since Joe’s separation with Sofia Vergara. So, what did a lovestruck Joe say on his Instagram? Find out the details below.

The Magic Mike actor posted a string of pictures of Caitlin O’Connor and even slipped in a cozy selfie. The caption of the post revealed how Joe has been jam-packed with his upcoming reality game show Deal or No Deal Island and also had to get his tattoos touched up apart from filming a music video with a friend. At the end of the caption, there was the most important line that read, “And celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin… ❤️.” The couple attended a Tool concert on Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles and the last three pictures were from the concert. The love birds were seen posing next to a box of chocolates and a vase of red roses. An insider confirmed to Page Six that the two are “very much in love”.

The couple is bonding over their Pittsburgh roots and has a shared passion for traveling.

What happened between Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara?

After being married for over seven years, the Modern Family actress and One Tree Hill actor decided to part ways. This happened in July 2023. In a joint statement, the former couple had revealed, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Despite no specific reason being revealed Sofia mentioned how the two wanted different things in life. Sofia Vergara is right now with Justin Saliman, an orthopaedic surgeon who she has been seeing since October 2023.

