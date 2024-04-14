'Handsome Doctor': Sofia Vergara Lauds Boyfriend Justin Saliman For Taking Care Of Her As She Reveals Undergoing Major Knee Surgery

Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara appreciated her new boyfriend Justin Saliman as he looked after her amidst major knee surgery. Taking to her Instagram stories, Vergara mentioned she underwent knee surgery and was being cared for by her new boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, per People.

On her Instagram stories, Vergara shared a glimpse which shows her resting. She dropped a video of a gag gift from her fellow America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel. The actress also spoke about her new relationship with People.

Sofia Vergara praises her boyfriend Justin Saliman

The Modern Family star shared in her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 12, that she underwent knee surgery. She revealed it was orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, her new beau, who took care of her. The actress is currently recovering from surgery at the moment.

"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... ! Luv u," the actress wrote, on a photo of smiling Saliman smiling that she shared. In the picture, Vergara’s beau was clicked wearing dark blue medical scrubs.

Sofia Vergara shares a gag gift video with Howie Mandel

On April 13, Saturday, the actress also gave a glimpse of her while she was resting on her couch. She shared a gag gift video that her fellow America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel brought for her.

About Sofia Vergara’s new relationship

Vergara was first seen with her boyfriend Saliman in October 2023, per People.

According to a source speaking to People, the actress is currently enjoying her life and seems optimistic and energetic after their first date. The source mentioned that Vergara has been handling her divorce well and revealed she is doing great right now.

Vergara was previously married to Joe Manganiello. The couple exchanged vows in Florida in November 15. After a brief seven years of marriage, in July 2023, the couple announced their decision to part ways. While Sofia has seemingly moved on, Manganiello is dating Caitlin O'Connor.

