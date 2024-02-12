Top 20 Most Beautiful Hispanic Or Latina Actresses In Hollywood; Find Out Here

Latinx community makes up only 6.6% of total streaming film roles out of the total Hollywood film industry. Hailing from Mexican descent and as shocking as it seems, this low representation has not restricted these bold and beautiful actresses to take on roles that display finesse, with a touch of culture. Nativity and the cultural background one portrays adds diversity to the industry. With many of these actresses being Hispanic, they have made it to the A-list many times, or even the Oscars. There are so many out there that you would be confused on who to make the next role model. While we cannot fit them into one article, there are plenty out there, but if you want to start experiencing the magic of such mesmerising women, have a look at these 20 most beautiful Latina actresses below.

1. Jennifer Lopez:

Known for her music and songs like On The Floor, the 54-year-old is also into acting for decades now. Jennifer Lopez is a talented actress. She has been a part of complex films like The Boy Next Door, Marry Me and her latest work has been The Mother in 2023.

Date of Birth: July 24, 1969

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Place of Birth: New York

Height: 1.64m

Debut Year: 1986

Debut Movie/TV Series: My Little Girl

Other Works: The Back-up Plan, Parker, U Turn, Enough and others

2. Jenna Ortega

Known for her works in the horror genre, the 21-year-old Jenna Ortega has been a part of the Scream franchise, X, The Fallout and other such films that have matured themes to understand. She is a famous Hispanic woman.

Date of Birth: September 27, 2002

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Place of Birth: California

Height: 1.55m

Debut Year: 2012

Debut Movie/TV Series: Rob

Other Works: Wednesday, Scream, The Fallout and others.

3. America Ferrera

Best known for 2023 Barbie, the actress had a controversial debut with her film Real Women Have Curves and the 39-year-old has been a part of many animated films like How to Train Your Dragon. She is one of the hottest Latina actress’ of today.

Date of Birth: April 18, 1984

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Place of Birth: California

Height: 1.55m

Debut Year: 2002

Debut Movie/TV Series: Real Women Have Curves

Other Works: Ugly Betty, Barbie, Superstore and others.

4. Zoe Saldana

Best known as Gamora from MCU or Avatar’s character, Zoe is a 45-year-old who has characterised into challenging roles with a lot of depth.

Date of Birth: June 19, 1978

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Place of Birth: New Jersey

Height: 1.7m

Debut Year: 2000

Debut Movie/TV Series: Center Stage

Other Works: Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, Colombiana and others.

5. Barbie Ferreira

The 27-year-old Hispanic actress is best known for her work in Euphoria. Her actual name is Barbara but she is fondly known as Barbie.

Date of Birth: December 14, 1996

Zodiac Sign: Saggitarius

Place of Birth: New York

Height: 1.68m

Debut Year: 2020

Debut Movie/TV Series: Unpregnant

Other Works: Euphoria, Nope, The Young King and others.

6. Annie Gonzalez

Annie is a 31-year-old singer, dancer and actress from Chicana.

Date of Birth: January 27, 1993

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Place of Birth: California

Height: 1.6m

Debut Year: 2004

Debut Movie/TV Series: The JammX Kids

Other Works: Flamin’ Hot, Jenni, East of the Mountain and others.

7. Melissa Barrera

The 31-year-old takes up roles that allow her to show the Latin American culture, and believes in showing her true cultural self which makes her roles authentic.

Date of Birth: July 4, 1990

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Place of Birth: Mexico

Height: 1.7m

Debut Year: 2011

Debut Movie/TV Series: La Academia

Other Works: Scream, Vida, Bed Rest and others.

8. Salma Hayek

Working alongside stars like Adam Sandler, the 57-year-old has a great comic timing and takes roles of powerful women characters.

Date of Birth: September 2, 1966

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Place of Birth: Mexico

Height: 1.57m

Debut Year: 1988

Debut Movie/TV Series: Un Nuevo Amanecer

Other Works: Grown Ups 2, Frida, Desperado, Fools Rush In and others.

9. Constance Marie

The 58-year-old has worked in various TV shows and is known for her roles as Angie Lopez in Selena.

Date of Birth: September 9, 1965

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Place of Birth: California

Height: 1.68m

Debut Year: 1989

Debut Movie/TV Series: Santa Barbara

Other Works: Switched at Birth, With Love, My Family and others.

10. Eva Longoria

An American actress and film producer, the 48-year old often takes up Guest roles in shows. She has been one of the few Hispanic actress' who has been a part of the industry for more than three decades now.

Date of Birth: March 15, 1975

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Place of Birth: Texas

Height: 1.55m

Debut Year: 1987

Debut Movie/TV Series: The Bold and the Beautiful

Other Works: Desperate Housewives, General Hospital and others.

11. Kate del Castillo

The 51-year-old actress has a net worth of $10 Million. Kate is married to Luis Garcia, former Footballer.

Date of Birth: October 23, 1972

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Place of Birth: Mexico

Height: 1.65 m

Debut Year: 1978

Debut Movie/TV Series: The Last Escape

Other Works: La Mentira, The Book of Life and others.

12. Xochitl Gomez

As per 2023, the 17-year-old and the youngest on this list is worth $1 Million. She is one of the few Hispanic actress' like Jenna Ortega who started very young in the industry with character roles.

Date of Birth: April 29, 2006

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Place of Birth: California

Height: 1.63m

Debut Year: 2018

Debut Movie/TV Series: Raven’s Home

Other Works: Doctor Strange, The Baby-Sitters Club and others.

13. Sofia Vergara

The 51-year-old Sofia Vergara is best known for her role in the sitcom Modern Family as well as the Netflix miniseries Griselda. She loves taking up roles that challenge her and push her out of the comfort zone. The actress is estimated to have a net worth of $40 Million. She is one of the best known Mexican actress’ in Hollywood.

Date of Birth: July 10, 1972

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Place of Birth: Colombia

Height: 1.7m

Debut Year: 2005

Debut Movie/TV Series: Four Brothers

Other Works: Modern Family, Chef and others.

14. Cote de Pablo

The 44 year old has started acting very young and has had a long association with shows like NCIS. She has been a part of various movies, and also long running TV shows.

Date of Birth: November 12, 1979

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Place of Birth: Chile

Height: 1.69m

Debut Year: 2018

Debut Movie/TV Series: Control

Other Works: NCIS, The 33, The Jury and others.

15. Anya Taylor-Joy

Known for the Queen’s Gambit, the 27-year-old is worth $7 Million. Her doll like face and killer acting skills make her desired in the field for more challenging roles.

Date of Birth: April 16, 1996

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Place of Birth: Miami

Height: 1.73m

Debut Year: 2012

Debut Movie/TV Series: Endeavour

Other Works: Split, The Queen’s Gambit, The Menu and others.

16. Christian Serratos

The 33-year old has been dating David Boyd and has a net worth of $2 Million. She has a daughter named Wolfgang with David Boyd who was born in 2017.

Date of Birth: September 21, 1990

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Place of Birth: California

Height: 1.7m

Debut Year: 2004

Debut Movie/TV Series: Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide

Other Works: Twilight, The Walking Dead and others.

17. Eiza Gonzalez

The 34 year old is known for her works in Baby Driver, Godzilla vs Kong, Ambulance and others showing her love for the thriller genre.

Date of Birth: January 30, 1990

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Place of Birth: Mexico

Height: 1.73m

Debut Year: 2007

Debut Movie/TV Series: Lola: Érase una vez

Other Works: From Dusk Till Dawn, I Care a Lot and others.

18. Gina Torres

The 54-year-old has acted as Jessica Pearson in Suits and its spin off series: Pearson.

Date of Birth: April 25, 1969

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Place of Birth: New York

Height: 1.78m

Debut Year: 2002

Debut Movie/TV Series: Firefly

Other Works: Suits, 24, Revenge and others.

19. Heather Hemmens

The 35-year-old is known for her beauty and charm that she specialises into the drama-comedy genre. She is best known for her CW series Hellcats.

Date of Birth: July 10, 1988

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Place of Birth: Maine

Height: 1.65m

Debut Year: 2000’s

Debut Movie/TV Series: Dukes of Hazzard and Glory Road

Other Works: Hellcats, The Vampire Diaries, Yellowstone and others.

20. Jeanie Mason

The 33-year-old is known as Dr. Sam Bello from Grey’s Anatomy and has a net worth of $1 Million. She had been a part of Grey's Anatomy for many seasons and was even considered for a reboot, but we are not sure if she would make a comeback yet.

Date of Birth: January 14, 1991

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Place of Birth: Miami

Height: 1.63m

Debut Year: 2009

Debut Movie/TV Series: So You Think You Can Dance Season 5-Winner

Other Works: Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds and others.

While there are many other Hispanic actresses to watch out for, keep delving into their magic world of culture, nativity and more as you find out about more places that create America. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.