Top 20 Most Beautiful Hispanic Or Latina Actresses In Hollywood; Find Out Here
Latin American ladies look just GORGEOUS. From their beautiful features to the strong roles they do, it has contributed to Hollywood largely. These are the 20 best Latina actresses to watch out for.
Latinx community makes up only 6.6% of total streaming film roles out of the total Hollywood film industry. Hailing from Mexican descent and as shocking as it seems, this low representation has not restricted these bold and beautiful actresses to take on roles that display finesse, with a touch of culture. Nativity and the cultural background one portrays adds diversity to the industry. With many of these actresses being Hispanic, they have made it to the A-list many times, or even the Oscars. There are so many out there that you would be confused on who to make the next role model. While we cannot fit them into one article, there are plenty out there, but if you want to start experiencing the magic of such mesmerising women, have a look at these 20 most beautiful Latina actresses below.
1. Jennifer Lopez:
Known for her music and songs like On The Floor, the 54-year-old is also into acting for decades now. Jennifer Lopez is a talented actress. She has been a part of complex films like The Boy Next Door, Marry Me and her latest work has been The Mother in 2023.
- Date of Birth: July 24, 1969
- Zodiac Sign: Leo
- Place of Birth: New York
- Height: 1.64m
- Debut Year: 1986
- Debut Movie/TV Series: My Little Girl
Other Works: The Back-up Plan, Parker, U Turn, Enough and others
2. Jenna Ortega
Known for her works in the horror genre, the 21-year-old Jenna Ortega has been a part of the Scream franchise, X, The Fallout and other such films that have matured themes to understand. She is a famous Hispanic woman.
- Date of Birth: September 27, 2002
- Zodiac Sign: Libra
- Place of Birth: California
- Height: 1.55m
- Debut Year: 2012
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Rob
Other Works: Wednesday, Scream, The Fallout and others.
3. America Ferrera
Best known for 2023 Barbie, the actress had a controversial debut with her film Real Women Have Curves and the 39-year-old has been a part of many animated films like How to Train Your Dragon. She is one of the hottest Latina actress’ of today.
- Date of Birth: April 18, 1984
- Zodiac Sign: Aries
- Place of Birth: California
- Height: 1.55m
- Debut Year: 2002
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Real Women Have Curves
Other Works: Ugly Betty, Barbie, Superstore and others.
4. Zoe Saldana
Best known as Gamora from MCU or Avatar’s character, Zoe is a 45-year-old who has characterised into challenging roles with a lot of depth.
- Date of Birth: June 19, 1978
- Zodiac Sign: Gemini
- Place of Birth: New Jersey
- Height: 1.7m
- Debut Year: 2000
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Center Stage
Other Works: Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, Colombiana and others.
5. Barbie Ferreira
The 27-year-old Hispanic actress is best known for her work in Euphoria. Her actual name is Barbara but she is fondly known as Barbie.
- Date of Birth: December 14, 1996
- Zodiac Sign: Saggitarius
- Place of Birth: New York
- Height: 1.68m
- Debut Year: 2020
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Unpregnant
Other Works: Euphoria, Nope, The Young King and others.
6. Annie Gonzalez
Annie is a 31-year-old singer, dancer and actress from Chicana.
- Date of Birth: January 27, 1993
- Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
- Place of Birth: California
- Height: 1.6m
- Debut Year: 2004
- Debut Movie/TV Series: The JammX Kids
Other Works: Flamin’ Hot, Jenni, East of the Mountain and others.
7. Melissa Barrera
The 31-year-old takes up roles that allow her to show the Latin American culture, and believes in showing her true cultural self which makes her roles authentic.
- Date of Birth: July 4, 1990
- Zodiac Sign: Cancer
- Place of Birth: Mexico
- Height: 1.7m
- Debut Year: 2011
- Debut Movie/TV Series: La Academia
Other Works: Scream, Vida, Bed Rest and others.
8. Salma Hayek
Working alongside stars like Adam Sandler, the 57-year-old has a great comic timing and takes roles of powerful women characters.
- Date of Birth: September 2, 1966
- Zodiac Sign: Virgo
- Place of Birth: Mexico
- Height: 1.57m
- Debut Year: 1988
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Un Nuevo Amanecer
Other Works: Grown Ups 2, Frida, Desperado, Fools Rush In and others.
9. Constance Marie
The 58-year-old has worked in various TV shows and is known for her roles as Angie Lopez in Selena.
- Date of Birth: September 9, 1965
- Zodiac Sign: Virgo
- Place of Birth: California
- Height: 1.68m
- Debut Year: 1989
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Santa Barbara
Other Works: Switched at Birth, With Love, My Family and others.
10. Eva Longoria
An American actress and film producer, the 48-year old often takes up Guest roles in shows. She has been one of the few Hispanic actress' who has been a part of the industry for more than three decades now.
- Date of Birth: March 15, 1975
- Zodiac Sign: Pisces
- Place of Birth: Texas
- Height: 1.55m
- Debut Year: 1987
- Debut Movie/TV Series: The Bold and the Beautiful
Other Works: Desperate Housewives, General Hospital and others.
11. Kate del Castillo
The 51-year-old actress has a net worth of $10 Million. Kate is married to Luis Garcia, former Footballer.
- Date of Birth: October 23, 1972
- Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
- Place of Birth: Mexico
- Height: 1.65 m
- Debut Year: 1978
- Debut Movie/TV Series: The Last Escape
Other Works: La Mentira, The Book of Life and others.
12. Xochitl Gomez
As per 2023, the 17-year-old and the youngest on this list is worth $1 Million. She is one of the few Hispanic actress' like Jenna Ortega who started very young in the industry with character roles.
- Date of Birth: April 29, 2006
- Zodiac Sign: Taurus
- Place of Birth: California
- Height: 1.63m
- Debut Year: 2018
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Raven’s Home
Other Works: Doctor Strange, The Baby-Sitters Club and others.
13. Sofia Vergara
The 51-year-old Sofia Vergara is best known for her role in the sitcom Modern Family as well as the Netflix miniseries Griselda. She loves taking up roles that challenge her and push her out of the comfort zone. The actress is estimated to have a net worth of $40 Million. She is one of the best known Mexican actress’ in Hollywood.
- Date of Birth: July 10, 1972
- Zodiac Sign: Cancer
- Place of Birth: Colombia
- Height: 1.7m
- Debut Year: 2005
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Four Brothers
Other Works: Modern Family, Chef and others.
14. Cote de Pablo
The 44 year old has started acting very young and has had a long association with shows like NCIS. She has been a part of various movies, and also long running TV shows.
- Date of Birth: November 12, 1979
- Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
- Place of Birth: Chile
- Height: 1.69m
- Debut Year: 2018
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Control
Other Works: NCIS, The 33, The Jury and others.
15. Anya Taylor-Joy
Known for the Queen’s Gambit, the 27-year-old is worth $7 Million. Her doll like face and killer acting skills make her desired in the field for more challenging roles.
- Date of Birth: April 16, 1996
- Zodiac Sign: Aries
- Place of Birth: Miami
- Height: 1.73m
- Debut Year: 2012
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Endeavour
Other Works: Split, The Queen’s Gambit, The Menu and others.
16. Christian Serratos
The 33-year old has been dating David Boyd and has a net worth of $2 Million. She has a daughter named Wolfgang with David Boyd who was born in 2017.
- Date of Birth: September 21, 1990
- Zodiac Sign: Virgo
- Place of Birth: California
- Height: 1.7m
- Debut Year: 2004
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide
Other Works: Twilight, The Walking Dead and others.
17. Eiza Gonzalez
The 34 year old is known for her works in Baby Driver, Godzilla vs Kong, Ambulance and others showing her love for the thriller genre.
- Date of Birth: January 30, 1990
- Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
- Place of Birth: Mexico
- Height: 1.73m
- Debut Year: 2007
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Lola: Érase una vez
Other Works: From Dusk Till Dawn, I Care a Lot and others.
18. Gina Torres
The 54-year-old has acted as Jessica Pearson in Suits and its spin off series: Pearson.
- Date of Birth: April 25, 1969
- Zodiac Sign: Taurus
- Place of Birth: New York
- Height: 1.78m
- Debut Year: 2002
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Firefly
Other Works: Suits, 24, Revenge and others.
19. Heather Hemmens
The 35-year-old is known for her beauty and charm that she specialises into the drama-comedy genre. She is best known for her CW series Hellcats.
- Date of Birth: July 10, 1988
- Zodiac Sign: Cancer
- Place of Birth: Maine
- Height: 1.65m
- Debut Year: 2000’s
- Debut Movie/TV Series: Dukes of Hazzard and Glory Road
Other Works: Hellcats, The Vampire Diaries, Yellowstone and others.
20. Jeanie Mason
The 33-year-old is known as Dr. Sam Bello from Grey’s Anatomy and has a net worth of $1 Million. She had been a part of Grey's Anatomy for many seasons and was even considered for a reboot, but we are not sure if she would make a comeback yet.
- Date of Birth: January 14, 1991
- Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
- Place of Birth: Miami
- Height: 1.63m
- Debut Year: 2009
- Debut Movie/TV Series: So You Think You Can Dance Season 5-Winner
Other Works: Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds and others.
While there are many other Hispanic actresses to watch out for, keep delving into their magic world of culture, nativity and more as you find out about more places that create America. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.