Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Are OFFICIALLY Divorced; Here’s How Much Wealth The Exes Will Possess

Grisdela star Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce was officially finalized on Thursday after the judge signed their divorce agreement. While the couple had already split in July 2023, the legal confirmations remained. After parting ways, the duo moved on with their new romances, where the Modern Family star connected with an orthopedic surgeon, Justin Saliman, and The Rampage actor entered into a relationship with Caitlin O'Conor. Vergara and the Magic Mike actor will be walking off with all the wealth and much more amidst the divorce finalization.

How Much Wealth Do Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Leave Each Other With?

With the True Blood star's divorce finalized with Vergara, the ex-partners possess a lot of wealth and valuables from their split in July. The couple had signed a prenuptial agreement, according to which the celebrities divided their properties and assets. The 48-year-old actor will inherit all of his "earnings and accumulations," in addition to the real estate, along with his clothes, jewelry, and "miscellaneous personal effects."

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara will possess all of her jewelry, earnings, clothing, and other personal assets. The actress will walk away with all the other fortunes she inherits until after July 2023. The former couple also confessed that they did not acquire any community property between them.

ALSO READ: This Is Me...Now: Jennifer Lopez's On Screen Heart Factory A Metaphor For Her 'Titanic Level Meltdown' After Break Up With Ben Affleck

Advertisement

Why Did Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Split?

After eight years of marriage, Vergara and Manganiello decided to part ways. The divorce proceedings began soon after the partners separated in July 2023. The Spider-Man and the Colombian actress’s divorce was a little less painful, with no children involved in their marriage. The discussion about children was also the reason for the differences in the couple’s union. In the interview with an entertainment portal, the Hot Pursuit actress shared, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom.”

The Colombian native is already a mother to a 32-year-old son and does not want to have any more kids. She said, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.” Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got married in November 2015.

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Amicably Settles Divorce In Accordance To Prenup Six Months After Split