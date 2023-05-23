Did Sophie Turner opt for buccal fat removal after Joe Jonas used injectables on his face?

Sophie Turner has managed to grab headlines now after she faced criticism over opting for buccal fat removal. This comes shortly after her husband, singer Joe Jonas admitted to utilizing injectables, highlighting the growing popularity of non-invasive face procedures among Hollywood's elite. The Game of Thrones star has recently been the subject of conjecture about her future move into cosmetic operations and is said to be giving notably buccal fat reduction a try.

Did Sophie Turner have buccal fat removed?

A few then and now photos of Sophie Turner made its way on social media and prompted a discussion on her alleged buccal fat removal. Many noticed the visible changes and speculated that the actress has gone under the knife.

However, until now, Turner hasn't opened up about a facial surgery or even reacted to the speculations. While celebrities are known to keep their cosmetic surgery experiences a secret, Sophie is very much expected to come out and be vocal about it, giving the fact that her singer husband admitted to getting injectables.

Speaking of Buccal fat reduction, it is a cosmetic technique that reduces the buccal fat pads in the cheeks. The procedure is becoming increasingly popular due to its ability to give a more chiseled and defined face shape.

Turner's new photos, which show an apparently more defined facial structure, have sparked speculation that she may have undergone this treatment. Nonetheless, in the absence of official confirmation from Turner or her representatives, these findings remain hearsay.

Joe Jonas talks about using injectables

According to Yahoo, when the Jonas Brothers singer was asked about his personal skincare routine recently, he revealed that the injectables he uses have had a minor impact, largely smoothing out facial wrinkles.

The injectables have found a place in Jonas' skincare regimen after being recommended by his doctor. Furthermore, the artist went a step further by advertising these injectables on his Instagram page, shattering the often-unspoken barrier in men's skincare in the public realm.

Meanwhile, speaking of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, the couple has always treasured their privacy, particularly when it comes to their personal lives. They have two kids and have continuously decided to keep their marriage and family life private.

Jonas has stated his reasons for this secrecy. He saw that circumstances in his job were frequently exaggerated, resulting in unneeded drama. This event prompted him to take a mental health sabbatical from social media, removing himself from the never-ending loop of news and conjecture.