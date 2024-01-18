Sophie Turner Withdraws "Wrongful Retention" Claims Against Joe Jonas Over Two Daughters

Sophie Turner has decided to withdraw her claims of "wrongful retention" against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, regarding the custody of their two daughters. Recently, a U.S. judge agreed to dismiss the case after both celebrities signed a consent plan, which had been approved by a judge in the U.K. last week.

Sophie Turner withdraws "wrongful retention" claims against Joe Jonas

Last September, Sophie Turner, who is 27, took legal action against Jonas, 34, accusing him of wrongfully keeping their daughters in the U.S. and not allowing them to return to England. The former couple has two children, Delphine (18 months) and Willa (3). Turner's legal team insisted on the immediate return of the children, claiming the wrongful retention began on September 20.

On Wednesday, both Jonas and Turner agreed to dismiss the legal filing "with prejudice," meaning it cannot be brought up again. This decision was made without either party being required to pay attorneys' fees or other costs. This followed the approval of their parenting agreement in the U.K. on January 11.

Before this dismissal, Jonas had released a statement challenging Turner's claims just a day after she filed in September. He expressed his belief that they had already agreed to work on a co-parenting plan. By September 25, 2023, the couple had reached a temporary agreement to keep their daughters in New York City, as documented in papers filed in New York.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reached a temporary custody agreement

This temporary arrangement specified that Turner and Jonas were obligated to keep their children in certain areas of New York. Subsequently, on October 10, 2023, they reached a temporary custody agreement for their daughters and issued a joint statement expressing their commitment to co-parenting. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK." The statement concluded: "We look forward to being great co-parents."

Despite filing for divorce on September 5, 2023, Jonas and Turner emphasized their intention to be great co-parents. The divorce filing noted the existence of a prenuptial agreement between the couple.

The couple first connected through Instagram direct messages in 2016 and got married in 2019.

