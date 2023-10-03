Dave Portnoy calls out NFL's 'Swiftie' obsession as Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce

Dave Portnoy, the founding father of Barstool Sports and a self-proclaimed Swiftie, took to Twitter to call out the NFL for its apparent fascination with Taylor Swift as she cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at some point in the Kansas City Chiefs sport in opposition to the New York Jets on Sunday night time.

A swiftie tweeted, that showing excessive affection to someone is bad

“This is nuts. The NFL is simping for Taylor,” tweeted. In addition to his criticism of the NFL, Portnoy poked a laugh at viewers who tuned in from home simply to seize a glimpse of the Cruel Summer singer in her VIP container at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

He humorously wrote, plays in… 'I can see why Taylor likes going. He has the ball all of the time.' Portnoy later complained that Swift became bringing chaos to Sunday Night Football. He tweeted, There is almost too much stuff occurring for a Swiftie, a soccer fan, and somebody who wager 25k on Chiefs and has Kelce on my fable team.

Portnoy did not prevent at the NFL; he also playfully teased Blake Lively, who turned into the crowd alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds. In reaction to a troll's remark that Swift had known as up all her friends to get into football, Portnoy quipped, Facts. Blake Lively out right here cheering for the Chiefs like she grew up in Overland Park, Missouri.

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce

Swift, relationship with Travis Kelce, watched the sport from a personal container together with her pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman.

Interestingly, in spite of his preliminary complaint of the NFL's attention on Taylor Swift, Portnoy persisted in tweeting approximately her throughout the night. He even made a lighthearted comparison between Swift's suite and the suite of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's sitting out the season after injuring his Achilles tendon in September's season opener.

