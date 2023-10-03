Taylor Swift made Sunday's NFL the most-watch game since Super Bowl LVII, thanks to her female fandom

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is one of the hottest topics that stirs on the internet. And adding to the narrative, the Blank Space singer went on to join the audience in Sunday's game as well, as she cheered and hooted for Kelce's team. Well, as per a report by Deadline, this game had one of the highest viewership of recent times. Here is what the swifties were able to pull off as they tuned in to watch the game this weekend. Read on.

Chief's game's viewership

As the new report confirms, Taylor Swift's presence at MetLife Stadium on Sunday proved to be a game-changer for NBC's broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs versus the New York Jets. With the star-studded audience in attendance, the network reeled in a staggering 27 million viewers for the game. As the scores rolled in with 23-20, the match marked itself to be the most-watched Sunday NFL game since Super Bowl LVII.

As good as the game was, one factor adding to the popularity of the game was Taylor Swift's appearance in the match. On the other hand, NBC made sure to capitalize on it. Their efforts paid off handsomely, as the viewership soared to a peak of over 29 million viewers during the second quarter. These impressive numbers take into account data from various platforms, including NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL Digital.

Here's how the numbers ranked

As the report explains, the viewership for this Week 4 game was a remarkable 22% higher than the matchup between Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, which averaged 22.2 million viewers. While it wasn't the highest-rated game of the season, it came close, with the Super Bowl champions' opening night loss to the Detroit Lions drawing 27.5 million viewers. It's worth noting that season-opening Thursday night games typically attract a larger audience than Sunday matchups.

NBC strategically incorporated Taylor Swift into their coverage, frequently featuring shots of her in the stadium's luxury box, where she was joined by A-list celebrities like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman. The network also made a Taylor Made for Sunday Night promo, which also brought in a number of audiences.

