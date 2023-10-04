'Not there to get thrown on the TV': Did Travis Kelce call out NFL over Taylor Swift obsession? Says they're 'overdoing it a little bit'

For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, love is in the air, or rather more so for the media, and coverage around them. The duo that recently started seeing each other, has been making headlines left, right, and center, in fact, the craze around the two has reached a fever pitch, where the NFL's official site is stepping in to keep up with trends. But from his recent comment, it seems like Travis Kelce might be done with the obsessive coverage around him and Swift.

Travis Kelce calls out NFL for it's obsession with Taylor Swift

While talking to his brother Jason Kelce, on their shared podcast, Travis opened up about NFL's focus on Taylor Swift and him. His brother enquired from the tight-end player, "Let's get to it, is the NFL overdoing it? What’s your honest opinion? Take away your feelings for Taylor..." Travis agreed that while there are no problems showing who's who are at the NFL games, there's a limit that the league should stick to. He said, "I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching." But he agreed with his big brother, adding "They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation." However, the footballer did admit that the current situation is all fun and games.

The 33-year-old while talking about the A-list celebs that have been attending his football matches, he said, "Yeah, they’re not there to get thrown on the TV." The athlete precautioned the laser focus on these stars can lead to them looking like idiots, just for doing something as mundane as eating a cheeseburger.

Taylor Swift-themed promo for Jets vs Chiefs game

A few days before the game between Travis' Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, a Swift-themed promo by Sunday Night Football went viral online. In the short clip, the anticipated game between the two giants was set to the tone of Taylor's Welcome to New York.

Meanwhile, it is no secret that the new alleged fling between the pop star and Kelce has taken everyone by storm, especially the beloved football league. But no one expected the amount of extra attention and the media circus that has been following the two for the last few weeks. Though to the credit of the duo, they seem to be having the time of their lives as they enjoy each other's company.

