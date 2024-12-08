Did Taika Waititi Have An Appearance On The Simpsons? Ace Director Claims To Have Forgotten It Too

Taika Waititi made a special appearance on one of the longest-running American sitcoms, The Simpsons. However, the ace director did not remember playing a part on the show.

In his conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Marvel filmmaker initially shared that he dreamt to appear in the show ever since he was a kid. Waititi played himself in the episode that was titled Murder, She Boat.

The director revealed that he was excited over reliving the moments of being on the sitcom after just last week someone sent him a picture on his phone.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Waititi shared that it took him a little while to understand that the picture sent to him was of himself from The Simpsons.

He shared with the outlet, "I'd always dreamed of being on The Simpsons, and I've loved The Simpsons ever since I was a kid, and I got to play The Simpsons.”

The Thor: Love and Thunder director further stated, "I remember being excited, and then someone sent me. Just last week, they sent me—where's my phone?—a picture of it from the TV, and I was like, 'What's that?' and they went, 'You were on The Simpsons,' and I was like, 'Oh damn! I was on The Simpsons, that's right.'"

However, being in The Simpsons wasn’t the only thing that Waititi forgot about. Previously, the director was also involved in the 2019 series, Year of the Rabbit.

The show also starred Matt Berry, but the Jojo Rabbit maker did not remember it. While talking to the outlet, he asked, "Year of the Rabbit! What'd I do on this?" And then suddenly recalled, "I mean, this is Matt! Oh, I remember. I remember. I distinctly remember."

Speaking about the actor, Waititi said, "Matt Berry is an icon.” He further added, "He's one of my favorite people and favorite actors. He's one of the funniest people I've ever met. And that's all I'm going to say about that. Anything with 'Rabbit' in the title, I'm there."

Apart from taking the seat behind the camera for Jojo Rabbit, the filmmaker also played the role of Adolf Hitler in the film.

