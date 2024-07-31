Is Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie Happening? All We Know So Far

Since the end of the Skywalker Saga, the Star Wars universe has expanded, growing by a great number of stories and timelines. One of the potentially interesting expansions is a Star Wars film by Taika Waititi. First announced in 2020, the film was an anticipated and perplexing one, mainly because it aimed to give a more comedic take on the franchise, usually very serious in its storytelling.

Having made names for themselves with comedic yet touching storylines, most recently in Thor: Love and Thunder and the television show Our Flag Means Death, Waititi marked a promising choice for the Star Wars directorial throne. His unique voice seemed, on paper, to offer every chance of adding just the right amount of humor and individuality needed by this far, far away galaxy.

2020 announcement and subsequent silence

An announcement by Lucasfilm in May 2020 confirmed that Taika Waititi was onboard to helm a new Star Wars movie. By December that year, Disney's Investor Day revealed that Krysty Wilson-Cairns would be the co-writer of the movie alongside Waititi, and initial work on it had begun. Since all these announcements, very little has been shared about the movie.

In an interview with Variety late last year, Waititi poured gasoline on fans' fears that the movie could split the fanbase further. In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Waititi admitted the project was still alive but slow; he wanted to get it just right. The concept art shown at Disney's 2020 Investor Day featured a highly colorful planet and what appeared to be a diamond-shaped object—possibly a spaceship. While there hasn't been any further update, the movie hasn't been canceled—something Disney more than likely would have announced if that were to happen.

The uncertain future of Star Wars projects

Though details are next to nil, Waititi's comments and his directorial resume point to a lighthearted and unique Star Wars film. Given the end of the Skywalker Saga, it could deal with an entirely different time period in the Star Wars universe. This fits with the new Star Wars content, like The Acolyte, set in the High Republic Era, or a film featuring Rey 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

In that sense, Waititi thinks fans could be angry with his movie, which would translate to huge departures from the usual Star Wars elements. This may include a racial cast and prominent women roles, which are points at which the franchise has been previously assailed by some sections of the fanbase. In addition, it will most likely be inclusive of some choices of storytelling that are not usually made.

Throughout the history of Star Wars, projects have been canceled left and right, including Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron and films based on Jabba the Hutt and Boba Fett. No matter how much all those trends come into play, Waititi constantly confirms his Star Wars movie as recently as late 2023, so things seem pretty good for its future.

