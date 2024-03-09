Where Did Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Go As They SNEAK OUT For A Low-Key Date After Her Singapore Concert?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift always make sure to show up for each other despite their hectic schedules. Taylor stood by Kelce during the Super Bowl run, and now Kelce is returning the favor by supporting her during the Eras Tour.

The star tight end of the Chiefs recently arrived in Singapore to cheer on his partner during a performance in a crowded stadium. Following a fantastic concert, the couple slipped away for a quiet date. Here's the secret spot they chose for their date:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sneak for a mall-date

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were caught on a hush-hush rendezvous Friday night, following an amazing concert in Singapore. The duo was spotted chilling in a golf cart parked outside the shopping center, right next to the country mall. Fans managed to capture some snapshots of them together, and within no time, those pictures spread like wildfire across the internet.

The pop star worth a billion dollars donned a stunning black dress, while Travis matched her in black jeans and a white t-shirt. In a viral snapshot, Travis was seen holding Taylor in his arms, causing her to blush. Another photo captured the couple holding hands while a guy in a blue t-shirt guided them around.

Before their trip to the mall, it seems that the two of them had a dinner date at the MBA Koma restaurant on Bayfront Ave. A fan captured a video of them entering the restaurant, and it quickly spread like wildfire. They weren't alone though, as her backup singers and band members were also there with them.

In the video of their dinner date, we could spot them both wearing white outfits. Travis rocked a pair of beige pants with a white T-shirt, while Taylor looked stunning in a floral dress. The two of them looked incredibly adorable as they joined the band members and backup singers to commemorate the concert's triumph.

Talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, there has been a rumor that they were secretly married . But while rumors turned out to be fake, it doesn't change the fact that they might get married this year. With plenty of time before the regular season kicks off, they might just take advantage of the opportunity.