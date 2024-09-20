Did You Know Brett Goldstein Gushed About Jennifer Lopez Long Before Office Romance Casting? Here's All Ted Lasso Actor Said About Pop Star In The Past

Fans of actor Brett Goldstein are extremely thrilled to learn about his upcoming role in Netflix's romantic comedy Office Romance. And the reason is his long-standing crush on Jennifer Lopez. Goldstein has always been vocal about his admiration towards the singer on social media. From sharing JLo's Instagram posts to his stories on gushing about her movies, Goldstein has done it all.

He talked about Lopez's looks and performances, especially in Hustlers. Not too long ago, Goldstein revealed he was jealous of every actor who acted with her in the particular shot that caught his attention in the trailer. In the clip shared by a fan on social media, the Ted Lasso actor was seen gushing about how JLo looked stunning at 50.

Speaking of the shot where Lopez hugged her female co-star while wearing a fur coat, he added, "I’ve never wanted to be cuddled more. That is one of the best cuddles. Give me one of your special cuddles."

Goldstein posted reels of Lopez surrounded by heart-eyes emojis expressing adoration towards her. Fans don't forget. One fan said, "Brett adores Jennifer Lopez so I’m happy he’s getting to act with his crush."

One Reddit user said that Goldstein has previously mentioned in a podcast that he is rather fascinated with JLo and considers her one of the most beautiful women on Earth. Others pointed out whether his ‘manifestation’ of working with her has really happened noting how he has always referred to her as his crush. Now, he is in a rom-com with the Atlas star herself.

Jennifer Lopez is now single after divorcing Ben Affleck, whom she married for two years. According to Page Six, Goldstein last publicly dated actress Beth Rylance back in 2021. The duo is set to star in an upcoming rom-com Office Romance.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Goldstein and Joe Kelly are in charge of writing the script. Lopez took great delight in confirming her role on Instagram by posting a story about it. This movie would mark her third collaboration with Netflix, after producing back-to-back hits such as The Mother in 2023 and 2024’s Atlas in 2024.

