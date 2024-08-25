Is Ted Lasso Season 4 Happening? Here's What Report Says

Ted Lasso, the sports comedy-drama starring Jason Sudeikis is confirmed to be greenlit for a brand new season. Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift have been retained by Warner Bros. Television in a move that could potentially lead to the fourth season of the hit Apple TV+ series.

These are actors who play key roles in the series such as Rebecca Walton, Roy Kent and Leslie Higgins respectively all of whom are also members of the UK Equity Union, which means their contracts differ from those signed by U.S.-based SAG-AFTRA cast members. As per Deadline, Jason Sudeikis who plays Ted Lasso, Brendan Hunt who stars as Coach Beard, and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) are set to re-join the series in the capacity of co-creators/executive producers.

The Saturday Night Live alum, who is said to be on board for this revival as an executive producer is good news for fans yearning for more of the show. The word about a possible season four came about at the end of Ted Lasso’s third season which aired in 2023. At some point earlier this year, Channing Dungey (the CEO of Warner Bros TV) hinted at the possibility of its continuation into another season considering how it had gained fame among viewers and also how it ended unresolved by the final episode this past season three.

Dungey told Variety, "I wouldn’t put the period on the end of that sentence just yet. There is still a lot of love for Ted Lasso. And I think that there still is a lot of enthusiasm on the part of Apple for Ted Lasso. Should the opportunity arise, we’d be excited to jump back into making more."

Jason Sudeikis is the central piece of Ted Lasso’s revival, which he originally conceived as a story that would last three seasons. Despite its enormous success with 13 Emmy Awards and a central place in the history of pop culture, Sudeikis had initially been determined to end it after three seasons.

However, he left room for more if something better came up in his mind. Apparently, that idea has now taken shape to the utter delight of the show’s global fan base.

The third season finale gave decent conclusions to some of the characters’ journeys including Ted Lasso going back home to Kansas to become a coach in his son’s football team. Nevertheless, Keeley (Juno Temple) and Rebecca (Waddingham) suggesting on launching an AFC Richmond Women’s Team could serve as a hint at new beginnings that will provide room for further storytelling.

As negotiations continue with other cast members and early preparations are made for the writers’ room, the studio, as reported by Deadline, hopes to start shooting by early 2025 subject to final budget approvals and scheduling conflicts.

